Newest Mocks Show 2 Interesting Fits for Sun Devils

In the NFL World, Field Yates is one of the more respected names when it comes to draft analysis. In a recent mock draft he had two Sun Devils go in Round 1. So, do these fits make sense for these Sun Devils?

Jordyn Tyson- New Orleans Saints

The Saints have done a compelte 180 on their season. When Kellen Moore's unit started the season, many projected for them to be picking high and to be one of the worst teams in the league. However, rookie QB Tyler Shough played very well and provided some hope for the Saints as they ended the season on a high note. With the Saints picking eight, they are in range for drafting Jordyn Tyson, so does it fit?

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore watches against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Yes on multiple levels. The first is to help develop the previous mentioned Shough. What stood out about Shough in his rookie year was his ability to read the field and make great reads. This would pair perfectly with Tyson's ability to run any route on the field, as Shough and Tyson could make a great duo in the NFL as both players progress and grow together in their young NFL careers.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) passes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Shough was not the only great Saints offensive player, as wide receiver Chris Olave also had a tremendous season. Pairing Tyson with Olave might seem reduant as both have similar traits. However, by having two slick route runners on the field, it would make it for more difficult for defenses to cover. Plus, defenses will have to choose who to double team- Olave or Tyson.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs in a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Kemon Hall (40) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some could argue that the Saints should draft another position such as edge rusher or o-line, but in an NFC South that has some uncertainty in it, the fact that the Saints load up on offense and try to make a run it at this year could make some sense for the team.

Max Iheanachor- Philadelphia Eagles

For years the Eagles have had really good o-lines, however that is up in question. Not only are they losing their o-line coach in Jeff Stoutland but there is a possiblity that they could lose some linemen such as tackle Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson due to possible retirments. So, the need for tackle for Philly is huge and that is where Iheanachor could enter the picture.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman has shown that he likes to draft trench players as he has taken both offensive and defensive linemen high in the drafts as of late. Iheanachor has great tools and could be a very good fit in Philly if all things work out. While the loss of Stoutland makes this unsure, Iheanachor does have a lot going for him such as power that could make him the next great Eagles o-line man.

In conclusion, these would be fun and exciting destinations for Tyson and Iheanachor!