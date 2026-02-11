Eagles Get Major Update After Lane Johnson Retirement Scare

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line surprisingly was a big question mark for the franchise throughout the 2025 season.

That was something uncommon for the franchise. The Eagles have been fortunate in recent memory to have one of the better offensive lines in football seemingly each season. That was the case in 2024. Philadelphia's offensive line was the best in the game, for example. The Eagles lost Mekhi Becton, but rolled into 2025 with a very similar line overall. But injuries played a significant role. Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens were beaten up at points throughout the season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The injuries played a significant role in the offense. The offseason is young, but the offensive line already has been under a microscope. Jeff Stoutland exited his role as the team's offensive line coach. Also, during Super Bowl Week, Johnson and Dickerson both drew headlines as reports surfaced indicating that both are up in the air for the 2026 season with retirement possible. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter gave the Eagles fanbase some hope, though. He joined "Kincade & Salciunas" on 97.5 The Fanatic and said that he expects Johnson to play, but isn't sure about Dickerson at this time.

The Eagles got a positive update

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"I do expect that Lane Johnson will be back. I have heard the Landon Dickerson conversation [on potential retirement], I don’t know how real it is or isn’t, but I’d be surprised if Lane Johnson isn’t back, I don‘t know as much about Landon Dickerson."

If Johnson is back, that would be a step in the right direction. Obviously, he is one of the very best offensive linemen in football. If he does return, it would also be important to bring in a young offensive tackle to work with him for the year. If there are rumors about potential retirement right now, imagine what next year will look like? The priority should be finding a way to keep him in the building and finding a potential long-term option to learn from him.

More NFL: Nick Wright Pitches Bold New Home for Eagles’ AJ Brown