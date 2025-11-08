Top Arizona State Draft Fits for the Philadelphia Eagles

All Sun Devils

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The Philadelphia Eagles logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It is the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, who have built a fantastic roster over the past couple of seasons. However, one way the Eagles have done that is through the draft. So, who are some players on Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils' football squad that could be future players in Philadelphia?

Offense

The Eagles have one of the loaded and in-depth rosters not just in the NFC, but in the whole NFL. From Super Bowl MVP Quarterback Jalen Hurts, a pair of Superstar Receivers with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, to record-breaking running back Saquon Barkley and reliable tight end Dallas Goedert, the Eagles have a lot of offense built up. However, there are still positions that they could fill.

Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Saquon Barkley leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback Ronald Darby
Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Ronald Darby (25) while running with the ball during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Offensive Line

Under General Manager Howie Roseman, the Eagles have had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, which has contributed to the two Super Bowl wins under Roseman, against the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the Eagles' O-line this year has regressed a bit. One Sun Devil that could be brought in to help improve the line is Ben Coleman. Coleman showed tremendous leadership and physical traits that Eagles Offensive Line Coach Jeff Stoutland would love.

; Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Line Coach Jeff Stoutland
Jun 10, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland reacts during a practice drill at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Coleman's season for ASU did end early, unfortunately, but Coleman showed a lot of promise. Coleman had to change from guard to center, a change that he adapted to really well. There is a chance that Coleman gets later in the draft due to his injury; however, the Eagles have shown to take a chance with offensive linemen who have had significant injuries.

As a Former New York Jet and current Los Angeles Charger, Mekhi Becton was a big part of the team securing the Lombardi last year.

Arizona State Sun Devils Offensive Lineman Ben Coleman
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Ben Coleman (62) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lane Johnson is currently one of the best tackles and players in the NFL. However, Johnson is 35, so the Eagles could look to get a tackle to learn under him. ASU's Max Iheanachor would be a really great choice. Iheanachor has amazing physical tools and is really solid in run blocking, and could help block for Saquon to get some huge runs. However, Iheanachor could refine some of his tools, so learning under Johnson could be of huge value to him.

Arizona State Sun Devils Offensive Lineman Max Iheanachor
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Defense

As mentioned, the rest of the Eagles' offense is stacked, so onto the defense. The main need for the Eagles is a second cornerback. The Eagles have a star cornerback with Quinyon Mitchell; however, Mitchell does need a running mate. ASU's Javan Robinson could be a great option for Philly. Robinson has great speed and reaction time that Eagles Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio would like.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Back Javan Robinson and Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Kelby Valise
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) breaks up a pass to Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Kelby Valsin at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive Line

The Eagles have a pretty good defensive line; however, they could use another piece. ASU's Clayton Smith could complement the other pieces on the Eagles' Defensive Line. Smith plays with explosiveness that would fit in super well with the likes of Defensive Tackle Jalen Carter and Edge Rusher Jaelan Phillips, whom the Eagles recently acquired from the Miami Dolphins in a trade.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Lineman Clayton Smith
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) celebrates during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Another player that could fit Philly's defense is defensive tackle C.J. Fite. Fite is an excellent leader and a player who can do it all as a defensive tackle. The Eagles have two great tackles with Davis and Carter, but Fite could be a great rotation player.

Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Tackle Jordan Davis
Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

All in all, the Eagles have built a great team through free agency and the draft. So, at draft season, there are some Sun Devils who could continue the success the Eagles have had in the National Football League.

