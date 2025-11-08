Top Arizona State Draft Fits for the Philadelphia Eagles
It is the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, who have built a fantastic roster over the past couple of seasons. However, one way the Eagles have done that is through the draft. So, who are some players on Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils' football squad that could be future players in Philadelphia?
Offense
The Eagles have one of the loaded and in-depth rosters not just in the NFC, but in the whole NFL. From Super Bowl MVP Quarterback Jalen Hurts, a pair of Superstar Receivers with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, to record-breaking running back Saquon Barkley and reliable tight end Dallas Goedert, the Eagles have a lot of offense built up. However, there are still positions that they could fill.
Offensive Line
Under General Manager Howie Roseman, the Eagles have had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, which has contributed to the two Super Bowl wins under Roseman, against the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.
However, the Eagles' O-line this year has regressed a bit. One Sun Devil that could be brought in to help improve the line is Ben Coleman. Coleman showed tremendous leadership and physical traits that Eagles Offensive Line Coach Jeff Stoutland would love.
Coleman's season for ASU did end early, unfortunately, but Coleman showed a lot of promise. Coleman had to change from guard to center, a change that he adapted to really well. There is a chance that Coleman gets later in the draft due to his injury; however, the Eagles have shown to take a chance with offensive linemen who have had significant injuries.
As a Former New York Jet and current Los Angeles Charger, Mekhi Becton was a big part of the team securing the Lombardi last year.
Lane Johnson is currently one of the best tackles and players in the NFL. However, Johnson is 35, so the Eagles could look to get a tackle to learn under him. ASU's Max Iheanachor would be a really great choice. Iheanachor has amazing physical tools and is really solid in run blocking, and could help block for Saquon to get some huge runs. However, Iheanachor could refine some of his tools, so learning under Johnson could be of huge value to him.
Defense
As mentioned, the rest of the Eagles' offense is stacked, so onto the defense. The main need for the Eagles is a second cornerback. The Eagles have a star cornerback with Quinyon Mitchell; however, Mitchell does need a running mate. ASU's Javan Robinson could be a great option for Philly. Robinson has great speed and reaction time that Eagles Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio would like.
Defensive Line
The Eagles have a pretty good defensive line; however, they could use another piece. ASU's Clayton Smith could complement the other pieces on the Eagles' Defensive Line. Smith plays with explosiveness that would fit in super well with the likes of Defensive Tackle Jalen Carter and Edge Rusher Jaelan Phillips, whom the Eagles recently acquired from the Miami Dolphins in a trade.
Another player that could fit Philly's defense is defensive tackle C.J. Fite. Fite is an excellent leader and a player who can do it all as a defensive tackle. The Eagles have two great tackles with Davis and Carter, but Fite could be a great rotation player.
All in all, the Eagles have built a great team through free agency and the draft. So, at draft season, there are some Sun Devils who could continue the success the Eagles have had in the National Football League.
