Saints Linked To Packers WR To Help Tyler Shough

The New Orleans Saints should certainly be in the market for at least one high-impact wide receiver this offseason.

New Orleans has a very good No. 1 option in Chris Olave. He's under contract for the 2026 season and has signaled that he's open to an extension. After Olave, the Saints have Devaughn Vele, who showed after Rashid Shaheed got traded that he could be a solid option for the franchise. New Orleans acquired Ja'Lynn Polk, but he missed the entire season. Other guys like Kevin Austin Jr., Dante Pettis, Samori Toure, and Ronnie Bell were options at times, among others. New Orleans also recently signed Damien Alford, a former CFL No. 1 pick.

The Saints should be in the market for another high-end option for Tyler Shough to throw to this winter. That could mean someone with the No. 8 pick in the draft, like Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State or Carnell Tate of Ohio State. Or, the Saints could use free agency as a tool to bring someone in. Bleacher Report's Zach Bachar floated an intriguing option: Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers.

Should the Saints try to sign the veteran WR?

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a punt during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

"The Saints selected Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, adding him with the No. 40 overall pick. He appeared in 11 games as a rookie, including nine starts," Bachar wrote. "New Orleans will now look to build around Shough and could target several players in free agency including guard David Edwards, pass-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, wide receiver Romeo Doubs and running back Rico Dowdle."

Doubs would be an intriguing option because he's coming off the best season of his career and likely wouldn't break the bank. He had 55 catches for 724 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. He set new career highs in yards and touchdowns in 16 games played.

His projected market value is just over $48 million across four years, per Spotrac. Among receivers heading to the open market, Doubs is projected to have the eighth-highest annual market value behind guys like George Pickens, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, and even Shaheed.

A receiver room featuring Olave, Vele, Doubs, and a rookie would be a very good start for the 2026 season.

