Chris Olave Headlines List of 3 Top Saints Trade Candidates

The New Orleans Saints are heading in the right direction as a franchise after landing Kelvin Banks Jr. and Tyler Shough in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

This offseason, the Saints need to hit big on their top picks again. They also need to be willing to spend a bit of money in free agency. But should they dive into the trade market, too?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently suggested the Saints could trade offensive guard Cesar Ruiz, wide receiver Chris Olave, and running back Alvin Kamara this offseason. But should the Saints consider trading any of these veterans?

Should the Saints trade any of their top stars?

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"It's a bit of a paradox to list wide receiver as a need for the Saints and also acknowledge Chris Olave as a possible trade asset," Ballentine wrote. "Unfortunately, it has to be acknowledged that Olave's early NFL career has been marred by concussions. He has suffered four since joining the league in 2022. He avoided any in 2025 and wound up putting up an All-Pro season.

"That makes his looming contract extension an interesting one. He could expect to be paid like an All-Pro at an increasingly premium position. The Saints could expect to want protection in case his injuries become a recurring problem."

Olave doesn't make much sense as a trade chip right now. He's coming off a career year with the Saints and first year quarterback Tyler Shough. He's seemingly enjoying his time with the Saints, which means he could be primed for an extension instead of a trade.

Kamara could work as a trade chip if he's willing to accept a deal to a new team. He's unlikely to still be productive by the time the Saints are ready to contend for the Super Bowl again.

Ruiz is in the same boat as Kamara. A trade seems imminent for the Saints and Ruiz. He wouldn't net a huge haul in return, but it would help the Saints prepare for the future.

More NFL: Latest NFL Mock Draft Is Huge Steal for Saints at Pick No. 8