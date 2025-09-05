Top Sun Devil Potential Fits for the Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are no strangers to success. With three Super Bowl appearances this century and a Super Bowl victory, the Seahawks have been a winning team historically as of late. They are currently rebuilding; however, they are closer to their winning ways, and with the help of some Arizona State Sun Devils, they could see another Lombardi come back to Seattle.
Offense
The Seattle Seahawks drafted Jalen Milroe in the third round of the NFL Draft and signed former Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Sam Darnold this past offseason. So Seattle is not a destination for ASU Quarterback Sam Leavitt.
Receivers
However, Sam Leavitt's favorite target, Jordyn Tyson, could definitely become a Seahawk. Looking at the Seahawks' receiving room, they have former Ohio State Buckeye Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, the Seahawks' number two option is Cooper Kupp, who has had some really good years with the Los Angeles Rams, but is getting up there in age.
Bringing in Tyson would create an exciting WR Duo with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyson. Both are great after the catch and would cause headaches for opposing defenses to go against.
Offensive Line
Offensive Line is also a significant need for the Hawks, especially center and guard. ASU's Kyle Scott could be in consideration. Scott moves very well in the running game, as he is efficient moving horizontally. That type of movement is highly predicated on in the offense that Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak runs. So, Scott could be a nice middle of the round pick for the Seahawks.
Defense
Seattle's Head Coach, Mike Macdonald, has a defensive background, so the Seattle defense is built out pretty well. However, there are still a couple of Sun Devils that could help turn the Seahawks' defense into one of the league's best.
In the past draft, the Seahawks selected physically gifted safety Nick Emmanwori. Seattle could pair Emmanwori with ASU safety Myles Rowser. Rowser, like Emmanwori, is a physical, hard-hitting safety. There is a chance that Rowser and Emmanwori could be one of the best safety duos in the league, giving Seahawks fans flashbacks to the prime days of Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor.
The last need for Seattle is a pass rusher. The Hawks brought in former Dallas Cowboy Demarcus Lawrence; however, like the wide receiver position, Seattle could use a fresh face at the position.
ASU's Clayton Smith would be such a nice fit for Coach Macdonald's defense. Smith plays with that explosive playstyle that the Hawks have tenured in Coach Macdoanld's tenure so far.
Mike Macdonald has shown that he likes to take swings on physical players, so Clayton Smith would fit the bill perfectly for a new franchise pass rusher in Seattle.
In conclusion, Seattle has a nice foundation, and there are some Sun Devils that could help them continue to build towards success.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on what Sun Devils could be a great fit for the Seattle Seahawks. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Football Draft story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.