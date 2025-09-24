ASU Secondary Faces Its Biggest Test of the Season
Another week of football, another big test for the Arizona State Sun Devils Football unit as they face the TCU Horned Frogs. TCU's offense has been great so far this season, as they have at least put up 35 points each game. If the secondary can have a great game, it should lead to ASU's victory.
TCU's Passing Game
Quarterback
TCU's passing game has been strong through three weeks so far. Starting Quarterback Josh Hoover has over 1,000 passing yards as well as 11 touchdowns to only two interceptions. Hoover is one of the best Quarterbacks that ASU will face this year. This is due to Hoover having a quick release and decision-making.
Wide Receivers
The Horned Frogs also have a great group of receivers, as in each of their 3 wins, they had a different receiving leader among them. Jordan Dwyer, Joseph Manjack IV, and Eric McAlister each went over 100 yards in each of their respective games of being the leading receiver.
ASU's Defensive back success
The main key to success for Brian Ward's ASU defense is to be quick. TCU has a lot of speed and fluidity to it, which can make them dangerous to break off long runs. ASU does have the players in the secondary for this game. Keith Abney II should match up well, as he has one of the most agile corners in college. Abney II is coming off a special performance against the Baylor Bears, as he showcased how talented a corner he is.
However, this is a big game for the Sun Devils' number two corner, Javan Robinson. Robinson has had a good season, but has been bumpy at times. It will be a big test for him. Robinson has gotten better over the past two games, so hopefully he can continue his hot streak.
Another player who could have a big game is Safety Myles Rowser. Rowser has had an impactful season so far for Brian Ward, and he could have another big game this week. Rowser is a physical safety, in terms of strength and speed. He has great vision, so he could break or intercept a fast ball by Hoover.
Key to success
In terms of what coverage to run, zone or man, that is up to Brian Ward. What is something that ASU needs to do is to make tackles or deflections. It is impossible to intercept every pass of a quarterback or to force incompletions every play. However, if ASU can make tackles at the point of the catch, that should limit the amount of yards that TCU gets.
Another big factor is to keep the receivers in front of the defensive backs; do not let them get behind the defense.
Overall, ASU has the players in place to limit TCU's passing attack. It will be a great game to see how the secondary does.
