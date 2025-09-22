Here’s the Sun Devils Player Who Stood Out vs. Baylor
The Arizona State Sun Devils are coming off a thrilling win over the Baylor Bears. It was a game that featured a strong overall defense from defensive coordinator Brian Ward's unit. However, there, Keith Abney II, ASU's number one cornerback had a performance to remember.
Abney's Interception
Abney's Interception came at the end of the third quarter. Baylor was moving the ball down the field effectively via some great runs by running back Bryson Washington. After a third-down conversion run by Washington, it was first and ten for Baylor.
On first and ten, Baylor Quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw the ball to the right side of the field, targeting receiver Josh Cameron, who was having a very productive game against the Sun Devils' secondary. Cameron ran a curl route, which is a route where the receiver runs up the field for a couple of yards, stops, faces the quarterback, and then catches the ball.
Cameron did a pretty solid job running his route; however, the ball was out late by Robertson and Abney II was able to jump the route and intercept the ball. It was a play that showed that Abney II is mentally talented, as he did a fantastic job reading out the route.
Impact of the Interception
Abney's pick was a huge play for the Sun Devils for two main reasons.
- It stopped Baylor's momentum, they were going down the field at a good pace.
- It allowed ASU to get a field goal. In a game that was decided by Jesus Gomez's game-winning field goal, this was a game in which every point truly mattered. At the time, a Gomez Field Goal while viewed as positive, but fans viewed it as disappointing, as fans wanted a touchdown. However, in hindsight, getting a turnover and a field goal here was important.
- It was in Baylor territory, not ASUm so the Sun Devils had a short field instead of a long one.
In conclusion, great players make great impact plays, and that is what Abney did. Abney had some other key pass breakups as well. Abney against Baylor showed that he is a corner that opposing offenses should fear.
