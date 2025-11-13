Who to Watch for ASU as Season Winds Down
It is hard to believe, but there are only three games left for ASU Football. ASU could go to the Big 12 game, even though it would take a lot. So, who are players to be on the lookout for late in the season for Head Coach Kenny Dillingham's unit?
Malik McClain, Wide Receiver
McClain has stepped up as of late, with the Superstar Jordyn Tyson being out due to injury. McClain’s best game came against the Houston Cougars. Against the Cougars, he had 7 catches for 159 yards. It was McClain’s first game with 20-plus yards. McClain followed that up with a good performance against the Iowa State Cyclones as he had two catches for 49 yards.
McClain is a receiver who can beat defensive backs in several different ways. He was a good speed, but has great strength at the catch point as he plays the ball physically and attacks the ball. The question for the rest of the year is, can McCalin finish strong for ASU?
Jeff Sims and McClain have had great chemistry, so it should be exciting to watch them connect that. If Sims and McCalin can continue their chemistry, they could connect in big moments like how Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson did
Javan Robinson, Cornerback
It seems like, at times this year that Robinson has been overshadowed by other ASU defensive players, especially in the secondary with players such as Cornerback Keith Abney II and Safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson. Now, for good reasons, those players have been great; however, Robinson has had a really nice season as well. Robinson is a quick player who has great reaction times, which makes him a great corner.
Robinson has had a pass deflection in the past two games. So, with Robinson heating up, it will be exciting to see how he finishes the season. Robinson is a junior, so there is a chance he could come back next year for ASU. So, finishing strong is very vital and important for Robinson.
Clayton Smith, Edge Rusher
Smith had a hot start to the season, including a two-sack game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 2, a game that seems forever ago. However, since that start, Smith has been a bit quieter. Now, part of this is due to injury, but even when he did play, Smith looked inconsistent. Smith has the tools to be an amazing player, but he needs to iron out some of his technique. If he can, he can be amazing.
Chamon Metayer, Tight End
Metayer has had a really great season so far this season. Metayer is second for ASU in receiving yards with 349 yards. So, why is Metayer here? Well, the main reason is that while Metayer has been very good, he could be excellent. He has not logged a 100-yard or higher receiving game for ASU, which he has the potential to do as Sims and have him have had good chemistry so far.
In conclusion, Coach Dillingham's unit has a lot of talented players who can step up big for them, and it will be exciting to see who emerges for them.
