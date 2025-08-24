Sun Devil Fits for the Indianapolis Colts
The news cycle has not been quite to the Colts lately. Even though there are some uncertainties in Indy, such as the Quarterback, Head Coach and General Manager positions. However, there are some Sun Devils who could piece things together for Indy in next year's draft.
Offense
The biggest need for the Colts on either side of the football is Quarterback. The Colts recently announced that former New York Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones is the starting QB for the team for this upcoming season. Some saw this as a shock, as many thought that Anthony Richardson would start.
Jones being named the starter is the type of move that profiles Jones as a bridge QB rather than the long-term franchise QB for Indy. So, Sam Leavitt could be the Colts' new QB. Leavitt would be a really nice fit in Indy. The Colts have a nice group of weapons, so Leavitt would have a good amount to work with.
Leavitt would also play great in a dome. Without weather restrictions, his cannon of an arm would be on full display. Leavitt can also run, which makes the Colts' backfield dangerous; they already have an All-Pro running back, Jonathan Taylor.
Guard could also be a sneaky need for the Colts. All-Pro Quenton Nelson is the team. However, if the Colts go through a rebuild, Nelson could either ask for a trade or the team could trade the veteran o-line men to get draft assets. This might seem out there, but a recent example is when the Commanders traded All-Pro tackle Trent Williams to the 49ers only a couple of seasons ago. Even if Nelson is on the team next season, the Colts could draft a guard to learn and develop under Nelson.
Kyle Scott would be a nice fit as a starter or as a developmental piece. Scott is great in the run-blocking department. He has been effective in space and can cover a lot of turf at once. So, no matter what role Scott plays for the Colts' o-line, he would be a good fit in Indy.
Defense
The Colts have a pretty good defensive unit, so there is not a ton of need for them on that side of the ball. However, Defensive tackle could be a potential need for them. Both of their starters, DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, are at the age at which regression could happen.
C.J. Fite would be a nice fit on the Indy D-line. Even if Buckner and Stewart play for a couple more seasons, it would give Fite even that much more time to learn and develop.
Fite is a very well-rounded DT, but his strength is in his run defense. Last season, Fite had 4 tackles for loss, which is impressive. Fite is looking to have a better season this year under ASU d-line coach Diron Reynolds.
Besides D-tackle, the Colts' defense is already set. They either have an established player like cornerback Kenny Moore, brought in a free agent like safety Cam Bynum, or have a young talent developing like edge rusher Laiatu Latu.
In conclusion, even though things may seem a bit unsure in Indy, they are only a couple of pieces away from putting it all together.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on what Sun Devils could be a great fit for the Indianapolis Colts. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Football Draft story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.