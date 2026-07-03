Arkansas Football's Most Important Players: No. 20, David Oke

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans didn't get the full David Oke experience last season

After appearing in just three games in 2025 due to nagging knee related issues, redshirt senior David Oke returned to Arkansas for one last season at the collegiate level. He saw action in just three games and recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss.

Oke’s commitment to the Razorbacks was considered another prized evaluation by the previous coaching staff, who did quite well on their homework of small college athletes.

The Razorbacks had some stiff competition for the Nigeria native, as Oke was pursued heavily by Virginia, BYU, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, USC and many others.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman David Oke during his official visit at Arkansas in 2024 | David Oke, Twitter

The 6-foot-2, 292 pound space eater logged 63 tackles, 9.5 for loss, six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and blocked field goal as a junior at Abilene Christian.

A former 3-star defensive line prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, he chose the FCS route over offers from FBS members such as Arkansas State, Buffalo, Houston, Nevada, New Mexico, North Texas, Utah State and UTSA.

Oke, who appears to be fully healthy for the first time since his arrival last summer, made a lasting first impression on new Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield as a key piece to the defensive line alongside Virginia transfer Hunter Osborne.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman David Oke during his 2026 spring practice. | David Oke, Instagra

"David Oke is a guy that was a highly recruited transfer but missed most of last year with an injury," Silverfield said. "He's coming in and doing some really good things."

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who has served in the SEC at Auburn (2022) and Florida (2023-2024), believes the Razorbacks finally have the depth needed along the interior of the defensive line.

“In our picture, we’ve said, okay, we’re good,” Roberts said. “We think we have, of the three d-lines for us, we think we’ve got six [linemen] that could rotate in and contribute and play at any time. We’d like to get the seventh and eighth guy in that mix.”

An area Oke thrived in during his time at Abilene Christian was his lateral quickness to chase down plays in the backfield.

Arkansas was porous in creating negative play opportunities on defense without Oke in the lineup just 22 sacks, 65 tackles for loss, and recovered just three fumbles despite forcing one per game.

Oke's ability to penetrate gaps and chase plays from the backside is exactly the type of skill Roberts is looking in this defensive rebuild.

“Our kids should play extremely hard," Roberts said. "You should be able to see it in the way we play, that we love the game. And love each other and respect each other by the performance that we put on the football field.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman David Oke during 2026 spring practice. | David Oke, Instagra

"You should be able to see that in the tape, in how well we pursue the football, and we’re going to create havoc. You look at how defenses are built most of the time nowadays, it’s creating negative plays, creating the turnovers, getting the ball back for your offense soon as you can.”

The Razorbacks likely missed Oke's playmaking ability last fall due to injury, but could play a role in giving Roberts a multiple look along the defensive front.

Having an SEC-sized defensive tackle capable of making plays in the running game will be a greater key to seeing Arkansas return to a more formidable group, especially against the run.

If he can consistently eat blocks, stop the run and free up Bradley Shaw, Khmori House and others at the next level behind him, he'll have done his job.

Razorbacks' Most Important Players in 2026

No. 20: David Oke

No. 21: Christian Harrison

No. 22: Jamonta Waller

No. 23: Charlie Collins

No. 24: Miguel Mitchell

No. 25: Caleb Bell

No. 26: Donovan Faupel

No. 27: Reginald Vaughn

No. 28: Maddox Lassiter

No. 29: Ja'Quavion Smith

No. 30: Danny Beale

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