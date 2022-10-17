Defensive Back Hudson Clark Delivers Perfect Response to Lunatic Fringe

A week after story drew criticism from some fans, he gets SEC Defensive Player honor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark let his play be the response to some social media yapping last week.

Yeah, a story talking about him being Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman's most dependable member of the secondary had so many responses I'm not about to list them all.

None of it was personal. This time the Lunatic Fringe of the fan base didn't go there.

They did question his ability.

Arkansas Communications

After 11 tackles, a fumble recovery and a key pass interception against Brigham Young in a 52-35 win Saturday he delivered a strong response ... without saying a word.

Clark has been named SEC Defensive Player of the Week following his dominant performance against the Cougars.

He is the only defender in the SEC and one of two FBS defenders (Virginia DB Jonas Sanker) this season to record 10+ tackles with an interception and fumble recovery.

Arkansas' defense did give up a lot of yards and points in Saturday's win, but came up the stops when it counted.

Clark's interception at the Razorbacks’ own 32-yard line with 2:22 remaining in the second quarter to give possession back to the Hogs before half, leading to an eventual touchdown that extended Arkansas’ lead to 31-21 heading into the break.

"It’s kind of a relief getting (an interception) for the first time since 2020," Clark said Saturday. "I’ve had my hands on a few. Just coming down with it was big."

He also recovered a fumble (forced by teammate Dwight McGothern) early in the fourth quarter to set up an Arkansas drive that knocked 10:29 off the clock and sealed the win.

Whether the recliner experts in the Lunatic Fringe criticize his cover skills, they apparently don't realize there's not a defensive back in country that wasn't beat a couple of times.

It happens.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Hudson Clark dives for a loose ball in a game with South Carolina on Sept. 9, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

The most important thing for Clark is he's maybe the most reliable.

"You can count on him," Pittman said last week. "He’s going to be there. Now, he catches a little heck from the fans and all this, but you can count on him. You can do a lot with a guy who is loyal to the program. And you can count on him."

Just in case those having a convenient memory lapse, you needed to hear all that again.

If it was motivation, the Hogs would probably take all of that they can get.

