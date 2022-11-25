Razorbacks want better bowl position while Mizzou just wants to get to one.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Arkansas wants a better bowl game with a win over Missouri this afternoon.

The Tigers just want to get into a bowl game.

There is plenty of motivation for both teams, but the desperation level might be a little different.

How to Watch-Listen

Who: Missouri Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4 SEC)

What: Last game of regular season.

When: Friday, Nov. 25, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field (76,000 cap.) | Columbia (Mo.)

Watch: CBS and fuboTV (Tom McCarthy, Rick Neuheisel and Sherree Burress)

Listen Online: HitThatLine.com

On Radio: ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman prior to the game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Razorback Stadium. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

Game Notes

• The Razorbacks, bowl eligible for the third straight year, wrap up the regular season this weekend, traveling to Columbia, Mo., for this year’s edition of the Battle Line Rivalry. Kickoff between Arkansas and Missouri is set for 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Faurot Field on CBS and fuboTV.

• Arkansas heads into this weekend’s clash having never won a game played in Columbia. The Hogs’ last road win against the Tigers came in 1944, when Arkansas, led by head coach Glen Rose, defeated Missouri, 7-6, in St. Louis.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman during the second quarter against the Ole Miss Rebels at Razorback Stadium. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

• With last weekend’s win over Ole Miss, Arkansas reached the six-win mark for the second straight season and is headed to a bowl game for the third season in a row. Sam Pittman is the fourth Arkansas head coach in history to lead the Razorbacks to a bowl game in each of his first three seasons, joining Lou Holtz (1977-79), Ken Hatfield (1984-86) and Houston Nutt (1998-00).

Ole Miss Rebels safety Otis Reese (3) punches Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during the third quarter at Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 42-27. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

• Quarterback KJ Jefferson does his damage through the air and on the ground. Jefferson has completed 165-of-244 passes (67.6%) for 2,149 yards and 20 touchdowns with just three interceptions while rushing for 472 yards and six scores in eight games. Despite missing two contests, Jefferson, who has eight career games with both a passing and rushing touchdown, is one of two SEC quarterbacks with 20 passing touchdowns and five or more rushing scores this season.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes in the second quarter against the Ole Miss Rebels at Razorback Stadium. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

• Running back Raheim ‘Rocket’ Sanders is the Hogs’ leading rusher through 11 games, totaling 1,379 yards and 10 scores on 209 carries (6.6 avg.). Sanders, who ranks second in the SEC in rushing yards (1,379) and rushing yards per game (125.4), also has 25 catches for 249 yards and a touchdown to lead the SEC in total all-purpose yards (1,628) this season.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Matt Landers hauls in a pass in the second half of a game against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

• Wide receiver Matt Landers, a transfer from Toledo, has recorded 40 catches for a team-leading 701 yards and a team-high six touchdowns through 11 contests, including a pair of multi- touchdown games this season. Landers’ 701 receiving yards are the most by an Arkansas pass catcher not named Wide receiver Treylon Burks since wide receiver Drew Morgan tallied 739 receiving yards in 13 games during the 2016 campaign.

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) rushes in the first quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) defends at =Razorback Stadium. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

• Linebacker Drew Sanders has emerged as one of the top defensive playmakers in college football this season, racking up 96 total tackles with a team-leading 12.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 8.5 sacks through 11 games. His 8.5 sacks are the most by a Razorback defender since defensive end Chris Smith totaled 8.5 sacks in 2013, tied for eighth most in a season in school history. Sanders currently leads the SEC in sacks, sitting a half-sack ahead of Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (8.0).

Game notes from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.