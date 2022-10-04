Mississippi State's Mike Leach: Changing in a Week is Difficult

The Mississippi State coach isn't expecting a lot of changes from Razorbacks on defense

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' problems and glaring holes on defense are not exactly a secret.

Five games into a season, the Razorbacks have a problem on defense and Mississippi State coach Mike Leach doesn't expect it would change.

Especially with defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

"It's similar," Leach said Monday afternoon about Odom's defenses. "He's got his package that he's worked for years to refine and put together.

"There are some changes here or there to accommodate the players he has there. I don't think's going to develop something new."

The Hogs will try to shake a two-game losing streak on Saturday morning against the Bulldogs on the SEC Network and FuboTV.

With a secondary that has struggled at times this year, especially in a struggle win over Missouri State and losses to Mississippi State and Alabama.

Now they've got an Air Raid offense to face on the road in front of thousands of cowbells that could be downright rowdy.

Leach doesn't spend a lot of time speculating or mincing words. As he said a couple of times, he is only focused on what he can control.

He doesn't expect much to change with the Hogs' secondary.

"I don't think he's going to re-invent something new because he spent well over a decade developing this one," Leach said.

He also wouldn't be surprised to see quarterback KJ Jefferson on the field Saturday. The Bulldogs' staff will have to figure out backups Cade Fortin and Malik Hornsby.

"Him we know about," Leach said about Jefferson. "Whoever's behind him we'll see what they can do for sure. A lot of times it looks like somebody's out, then he comes in there and there isn't anything wrong with him."

Again, at this stage of the season, he's not expecting much to change on that side of the ball, either.

"I don't think they're going to change their whole offense," Leach said. "It would be difficult to do in a week, no matter who they were playing. It will be pretty similar to what they're doing because you can't teach everything in a week."

Wrinkles, yes. That can be done in a few days, but no wholesale changes.

