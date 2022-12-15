If Reports True, Pittman May Have Found Coach Capable of Holding Together Tight Ends Class

Current Stanford assistant coach has produced list of players Hog fans definitely know

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – While nothing official has been announced by the university, reports have begun to surface that Arkansas coach Sam Pittman may have finally filled at least one open coaching position.

If true, Stanford tight ends coach Morgan Turner will soon be named to the same position at Arkansas.

He replaces Dowell Loggains who recently left to become offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

While his name might not be familiar to too many Razorback fans, the product of his work should be.

Zach Ertz of the Arizona Cardinals might ring a bell, but if not, Dallas Cowboys tight end and Dak Prescott safety blanket Dalton Schultz should definitely set off a loud clang of courthouse bell proportions.

Turner, a 2009 graduate of Illinois with a finance degree, had a rather unique recruiting territory while at Stanford.

The first reaction to bringing in a coach from California is that no matter how good he may be, recruiting in prime SEC hunting grounds is about relationships and trust. He's not as valuable if he doesn't already have in-roads into key areas.

However, strange as that may seem, Morgan has Arkansas covered. Literally.

While he was responsible for a portion of California, as should be expected, he was also in charge of Arkansas, Florida (South), Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Not only does he provide knowledge of areas on the usual Arkansas list, he can help the Razorbacks expand into other areas typically right with thick pass catching tight ends.

If this truly is the hire, Arkansas just took a huge step in holding together the triumvirate of Shemar Easter, Luke Hasz, and Jadon Hamm.

