It's probably not what some hoped for and others expected but still pretty good

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans have always loved to play the "what if" game.

It's usually coming up with excuses for failures of the past.

Even if they hoist the national championship trophy in April, the "what if" will still be where this Razorback basketball team would have ranked among the all-time greats.

There's always something. Thank goodness.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman during the first half against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

Now we come to less than a week before conference play opens on Wednesday night in Baton Rouge against and LSU team that is 11-1 and probably hasn't played a schedule on par with the Hogs.

Comparing non-conference schedule is something to leave for the nerds with nothing better to do. Hogs coach Eric Musselman has done his usual thing of getting a team ready for March.

As we've said repeatedly, it means absolutely nothing in March how you beat a lower-caliber opponent in November.

With one of the best pure shooters in Trevon Brazile going down with a season-ending knee injury and Nick Smith having a stumbling start trying to get a stubborn knee injury in shape for conference play, some lost hope.

Instead, they may have found some of those other hot-shot freshmen can play pretty well, too.

Arkansas Razorbacks Anthony Black against UNC-Greensboro in a 65-58 close win Tuesday night, Dec. 6, 2022, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Point Guard Anthony Black

The freshman from Duncanville, Texas, has already become the most unique point guard in the Hogs' long history going back to Ron Brewer (the old guy in my age group) back in the 1970's.

Black just might be the best ever at that position for Arkansas.

If he can figure out how to dunk consistently, he would be even better.

Black ranks first on the team in three-pointers made (13), assists (44), steals (22) and defensive rebounds (46), and he is tied for the team lead in total rebounds (59). He is second among active players in scoring (12.6) and total minutes played (399), and third in blocks (7).

Without Brazile, his rebounding inside where the 6-7 guard with the flying hair can go has been huge. His inconsistency with put-backs and break-away dunks and layups will get better, but he is proving to be a nightmare for other teams to match up against.

San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) controls the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 99-58. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

Davonte Davis Playing More of Sutton-Style Role

Former coach Eddie Sutton took the Hogs to their first Final Four appearance in 33 years in 1978 with Sidney Moncrief showing why he would become one of the best defensive players in NBA history.

Davonte Davis is developing into a role very similar to that.

Musselman has described him lately as one of the best on-ball defenders in the nation.

"He knows when to gamble, he knows when not to gamble," Muss said. "He puts absolutely immense pressure on the basketball. His defensive tenacity kind of fuels our transition offense a lot of the time."

Devo wandered around earlier in the year trying to find his role, but now the junior from Jacksonville has appeared to find it ... and he's embracing it.

Arkansas Razorbacks Kamani Johnson during their win over UNC-Asheville on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Kamani Johnson Has Literally Flown Under Radar

The grad transfer from Little Rock does a lot of little things that add up to quite a bit in the overall analysis.

Against UNC-Asheville's Drew Pemberton on Wednesday night, he got up under him defensively and held him nearly 15 points below his per game average this season.

Johnson is eighth on the team in minutes per game, but leads the offensive rebounding. Maybe no other stat shows when he gets in, he's making the most of his minutes adding that key part and grabbing 10 steals.

It's just another key role Musselman found a way to fill.