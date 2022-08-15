Trevon Brazile Scores 28 As Hogs Wrap Up European Tour

Skip to main content

Strong Defense Lifts Razorbacks to Finish Sweep in Europe

Trevon Brazile pours in 28 to complete hot-shooting in four straight wins

COMO, Italy — Arkansas didn't allow a field goal until 10 seconds left in the first quarterand Travon Brazile scored 28 points with nine rebounds to lead the Razorbacks to a 70-59 victory over the Bakken Bears in the fourth and final game in Arkansas’ foreign tour.

Brazile made 13-of-15 from the field while Kamani Johnson finished with nine rebounds and eight points. Ricky Council and Davonte Davis each scored 10 points and Anthony Black led the squad with seven assists.

081522-Trevon Brazile-Italy-ah

Nick Smith., who did not play the second half with a minor leg injury, drained a 3-pointer 16 seconds into the game and Arkansas led the rest of the way.

Bakken, a top-tier pro team from Denmark featuring Arkansas native Skylar Bowlin (Paragould), got to within one, 3-2, after a pair of free throws but would not score again until hitting a third free throw with 6:24 left.

The Hogs’ swarming defense allowed the Razorbacks to lead 20-3 with 17 seconds left in the opening period.

Bakken ended the dry spell from the field by making a layup with 10 seconds left to provide the 20-5 score after 10 minutes.

Bakken’s age and experience helped the Bears win the next two quarters (25-21 and 16-14). While the Hogs led by as many as 17 in the third quarter, Bakken trimmed its deficit to nine (55-46) after 15 minutes.

Arkansas had some sloppy play in the fourth quarter but still took a pair of 15-point leads – the last coming with 1:16 left before Bakken scored the last four points to provide the 70-59 final.

Thanks to Brazile and Johnson, Arkansas dominated the boards, 44-32. However, Arkansas committed 30 turnovers, forcing 27 on 15 steals.

Also, thanks to Brazile, the Hogs shot 49% from the field, compared to 31% by Bakken, and the Hogs held the Bears to 19% (5-of-26) from 3-point range.

081522-Ricky Council-Italy-ah

Arkansas will leave Como early Tuesday morning for a flight from Milan to New York City then connect on to Fayetteville with stops in Dallas (players and coaches) and Washington D.C. (staff and families).

The Hogs should return to Fayetteville around 9:30 p.m., a nearly 18-hour travel day.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

