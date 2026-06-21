Who Have the Auburn Tigers Added to their 2027 Recruiting Class This Week?

As the Auburn Tigers’ 2027 recruiting class continues to grow, even to the point where it is a near-consensus top-10 class in the country, it can be quite difficult to keep up with all the news, rumors and additions that the Tigers are making.

So, let us break down every major move the Tigers have made in recruiting their 2027 class this week, including the addition of two blue-chip prospects.

The Tigers wasted no time making this week count, as on Sunday, four-star defensive lineman Nate Kamba announced his pledge to the program. Standing at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, the defensive lineman originally hails from Corvian Community High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. A clear blue-chip prospect, Kamba is currently rated as the 32nd-best defensive lineman in the 2027 class as well as the 10th-best in-class player from his home state of North Carolina.

Kamba was the third defensive lineman added to the Tigers’ 2027 class, though the Tigers did not stop growing that room with Kamba, but we will get to that in a moment.

Then, on Wednesday, three-star safety Knyair Crumb announced his commitment to Auburn. Crumb, who chose the Tigers over Syracuse, Penn State and Virginia Tech, is a 6-foot, 200-pound three-star safety who is currently ranked as the 48th-best safety in the country as well as the No. 3 safety in the state of Maryland.

Then, on Friday, the Tigers made one of the biggest additions to their 2027 class to date in four-star edge rusher James Pace. Standing at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Pace is currently rated as the second-best edge rusher in the state of Maryland, as well as the 18th-best edge rusher in the 2027 class. His addition nearly completed the sweep of the top-three Maryland-based edge rushers, as Rion Jackson, a fellow Auburn commit, is currently rated as the third-best edge rusher in the state.

So, who is next for the Tigers? Many believe Auburn’s next pickup will be Deshawn Hall, a four-star wide receiver who, up until recently, was largely expected to land at Penn State. If the Tigers can pull off this recruiting win, it will be a massive show of ability by the Tigers’ recruiting staff, who have stolen several commitments, but none yet as significant as this.

Regardless of who is next, though, one thing is clear: the Tigers are not done with their recruiting class, despite the fact that it already ranks within 247Sports’ and ESPN’s top-10.

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