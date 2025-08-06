Baylor Bears pick up key transfer portal pitcher
It was an up-and-down year for Baylor baseball in 2025. The Baylor Bears had a 33-22 overall record, but struggled in Big 12 play. The Bears recorded a 13-17 record against conference foes, and the Bears were bounced in Game 1 of the Big 12 Tournament.
Following the season, Baylor lost its top pitcher Gabe Craig to the MLB Draft, in which he was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies. In order for Baylor to get back toward the top of the Big 12, and to make the NCAA Tournament, the Bears will need to gain some talent.
Recently, Baylor added a necessary arm to the room. Pitcher Zack Wallace announced on social media that he was transferring to Waco to play for the Bears.
"I am beyond blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Baylor University! I want to thank The Lord, My Family, my coaches, and my friends for their continuous support and encouragement throughout the years. SicEm"
Wallace comes from Rowan College. Rowan won the NJCAA Division III Championship this past season, and Wallace was a key player on the team. Appearing in 15 games with 49 innings pitched, Wallace recorded an 8-0 record. Wallace had a 2.02 ERA, .84 WHIP, and recorded 72 strikeouts.
Wallace will now come into a Baylor room in which had one of the best pitching staffs in college baseball. Last year, the Bears had the 29th-best ERA of any college team. As a team, Baylor gave up an average of 4.52 earned runs per game. The NCAA leader was Northeastern, who gave up an average of 3.06 earned runs per game.
With Craig and others gone, the Bears will rely on transfers and incoming freshmen to give them a lift heading into spring of 2026.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Baylor commit shines among Texas elite in 2026 class
The Athletic snubs Baylor QB from Heisman contention
Baylor transfer Emar'rion Winston shares which two young pass rushers are impressing in fall camp
Analyst on star Big 12 RB heading into 2025: 'One of the most underrated RBs in college football'
How former Ohio State national champion Calvin Simpson‑Hunt could transform Baylor’s secondary in 2025
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI