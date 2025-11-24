Inside The Bears

How to watch Baylor basketball vs. Creighton in Game 1 of Players Era Tournament

This will be a big test for Scott Drew's team

Trent Knoop

Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baylor Bears have gotten out to a 3-0 start in the young season. Scott Drew's new-look roster has done a good job of gelling in the early going, but Baylor has a big test this week. The Bears head to Las Vegas to play in the Players Era Tournament.

There are 18 men's teams participating and Baylor's first matchup will be with Creighton on Monday afternoon. Then, the Bears will take on St. John's before concluding the event on either Wednesday or Thursday.

Both Cameron Carr and freshman Tounde Yessoufou have gotten out to impressive starts, and if Baylor is going to make noise in this tournament, the Bears are going to need a lot out of their two stars.

How to watch

Game Notes

  • Baylor heads to Las Vegas to for three games in the GEICO Players Era Men's Championship.
  • Out of the seven all-time meetings with Creighton, five have taken place on neutral courts.
  • Scott Drew and Greg McDermott have met seven times prior to Monday, with Drew holding a 4-3 lead (2-2 versus McDermott at Iowa State, 2-1 versus McDermott at Creighton).
  • BU is 30-6 in its 11 regular-season tournaments since 2013-14.
  • Creighton is off to a 3-1 start to the season, with home wins over South Dakota (92-76), Maryland Eastern Shore (84-45) and North Dakota (75-60) as well as a 90-63 loss at No. 19 Gonzaga.
  • Eight Bluejays average between 6.0 and 13.0 points per game, led by sophomore Blake Harper (13.0 ppg., 7.5 rpg.). CU’s top four leading scorers are newcomers as Harper is joined by Josh Dix (11.0), Nik Graves (10.8), and Owen Freeman (10.8), who also contribute at a double-figure clip. All told, 67.5 percent of Creighton’s points have come from its newcomers thus far
  • Only eight Bears have seen the court this season, and seven of them average at least 6.0 points per
    game. That group is led by Cameron Carr (23.7ppg., .676 FG%, .529 3FG%), Tounde Yessoufou (16.3 ppg., 2.7 spg.) and Dan Skillings Jr. (13.3 ppg;., 6.0 rpg.).

More From Baylor On SI:

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI and also serves as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines on SI. His work has additionally been featured on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Basketball