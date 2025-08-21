16 new Baylor players in College Football 26 video game, including Michael Turner and Caden Knighten
For those fans who can't wait to see the Baylor Bears take the field in just over a week -- you can see the Bears play earlier (kind of). We're talking about the new College Football 26 video game. While the game came out last month, a new title update dropped on Thursday.
When the game launched, there were several Baylor players who were not in the game. Players had to opt into the game, for EA Sports to use their likeness. With all the freshmen now on campus in Waco, there are now 16 more Bears in the game -- including TE Kelsey Johnson. After missing most of 2024, Johnson is back and will likely play a key role in the Bears' offense this year.
With Dawson Pendergrass out for the year, both Michael Turner and Caden Knighten could see some serious run in 2025 -- both of them are now in the game. Also, freshmen Taz Williams and Chase Collier are in the video game as playable characters at WR.
Then, of course, edge Kamauryn Morgan is also in the game with a respectable 76 overall rating. Morgan could end up being one of the best to walk through Waco when it's all said and done -- exciting to see him in the game after all.
Here are all the new Baylor players who opted into the new EA Sports College Football 26 video game.
TE Kelsey Johnson - 81 overall
RB Michael Turner - 79 overall
Edge Kamauryn Morgan - 76 overall
RB Caden Knighten - 75 overall
CB Caldra Williford - 75 overall
WR Chase Collier - 73 overall
WR Taz Williams - 72 overall
QB Edward Griffin - 72 overall
RT Matthew Parker - 72 overall
Edge Ronnie Mageo - 72 overall
K Connor Hawkins - 71 overall
S Jacob Redding - 71 overall
S Bo Onu - 70 overall
WR Jacorey Watson - 69 overall
OG Harrison Cluff - 69 overall
LB Ke'Breion Winston - 68 overall
