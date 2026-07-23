Baylor's Most Important Players of 2026: Knighten Helps the Bears Travel by Sea or By Air

College football has changed. Long gone are the days of handing the ball to one running back 30 times per game. Yes, some schools still have a bellcow at running back, but most have taken to the committee approach in the backfield.

Most of the attention in Baylor these days is on the quarterback and the passing game. It stands to reason. Baylor made a significant addition at quarterback, and the reality is that quarterbacks often garner most of the attention.

The strength of this offense, however, could be in its run game, which is where the next player on our countdown checks in, running back Caden Knighten, coming in at No. 11.

Recapping 2025

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Knighten comes off a solid 2025 season where he was a primary reserve in the backfield, toting the rock 104 times for 469 yards and one touchdown. He proved his abilities as a receiver out of the backfield as well with 11 receptions for 134 yards and another touchdown.

His production was modest in most of his appearances, but he projects as a solid role player in Jake Spavital’s offense.

Why is 2026 Important for Him?

Knighten is a solid role player who does a lot of little things the right way. Even if Baylor is going to build most of its offense around the passing game, pass protection and ability as a receiver are going to be tickets to finding a player’s way onto the field.

Knighten is a solid receiver, and likely the best blocker in the backfield as someone who can protect DJ Lagway against opposing blitzers.

Furthermore, Knighten is looking to establish himself as a foundational piece in Baylor’s offense. With the amount of changes happening around the program, they’ll be looking to find some stabilizing forces early in the season.

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If Knighten can prove to be one of those, he should see plenty of time on the field. That will increase his playing time and earning potential.

Furthermore, Knighten is entering his years as an upperclassmen now. While college football has changed, there are still players who create their legacies as they spend more time on campus. Knighten has some work to do if he’s going to establish himself as a player to remember for the Baylor program, but the opportunity is there.

Prediction

Early in the season with Baylor’s offense looking to find its footing, there’s little doubt that Knighten will have some opportunities, even if he’s not penciled in as the starting running back at the beginning of training camp.

Knighten’s ability as a pass catcher and a blocker should give him an opportunity to become the team’s primary third down back, and give him some opportunities when the team goes to its two-minute offense.

The bet here is that Knighten sees just as much time on the field as most of the other backs on the roster due to the way the offense is going to have to operate. That’s especially true early in the season.

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