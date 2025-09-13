Baylor vs Samford: Who's out on Saturday?
The Baylor Bears host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. They have a few key players whose status has been up in the air all week, but now we've got the official injury report.
Here's who's out for Baylor today.
It's the normal season-ending injuries we have known about like Devin Turner and Dawson Pendergrass. But S Carl Williams is listed as 'doubtful' for the game against Samford.
There is a slew of players listed as 'probable' like CB Caden Jenkins, DL DK Kalu, C Coleton Price, DL Jackie Marshall, RB Michael Turner, and TE Michael Trigg, among others.
The Bears' offense should have no trouble moving the football against Samford's defense. Sawyer Robertson, Kole Wilson, Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins and Kobe Prentice have been red hot to start the season through the air. Robertson has thrown for 859 yards and seven scores in their first two games against Power Four opponents, so they should have no trouble carving up Samford's secondary.
Baylor's offense hasn't been as efficient on the ground as it has through the air, but this is a great opportunity for them to turn things around. Bryson Washington and Caden Knighten should have big games today, as I expect the Bears to run the football early and often.
Defensively, Baylor needs to hold Samford to under 10 points, not to win the game, but for morale. They have not been good this year, giving up over 41 points and 400 yards per game, but Samford's offense doesn't pose as much of a threat as Auburn's or SMU's did. If they can have a good game and get some confidence going into Big 12 play, that'll be huge for the Bears.
Even though the Bears will be without a few players, this should be an easy victory as long as they don't start looking ahead to next week.
