How to watch Baylor vs Samford
The Baylor Bears and Samford Bulldogs will face off on Saturday morning. The Bears are 46.5-point favorites in this game, but that doesn't mean they can start looking ahead to next weekend's game against Arizona State. They need to keep their heads down and focus on the task at hand.
Baylor's offense, which is led by Sawyer Robertson, has been red hot to start the season. Robertson has thrown for 859 yards and seven touchdowns in his first two games, and he's been getting everyone involved. Josh Cameron and Ashtyn Hawkins, the Bears' top two returning receivers, had massive games against SMU last weekend. Newcomers Kobe Prentice and Kole Wilson have also been heavily involved; Prentice has two touchdowns this season, and Wilson had a massive 100+ yard game in the opener. Michael Trigg has also been one of Robertson's go-to guys, but he injured his shoulder last week.
Defensively, the Bears need to be much better. They rank outside the top 100 in scoring and total defense. They've given up 41.5 points per game and over 400 yards per game to Auburn and SMU, and if they want any chance of winning the Big 12, they need their defense to step up in a big way, because right now, they're not playing up to their standard.
The Bears should be able to handle Samford pretty easily and advance to 2-1 on the season. Just a week ago, they were staring down the barrel of a 0-2 start, but a miraculous 14-point comeback in the final 10 minutes saved them. Now, they need to take advantage of the momentum they have, win big, and go into Big 12 play feeling good about themselves.
Here's when and where you can watch Baylor take on Samford this Saturday:
Date: Saturday, September 13th
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: McLane, Stadium
Location: Waco, Texas
Streaming: ESPN+
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Staff predictions: Baylor to finish non-conference play with Samford Bulldogs
Baylor Bears open as massive 46.5-point favorites over the Samford Bulldogs
HC Dave Aranda on Baylor allowing explosive plays: 'We just have to play better'
Baylor vs Samford Scouting Report: Breaking Down the Bulldogs Ahead of Week 3
3 keys to a Baylor victory over Samford
Sawyer Robertson's sizzling start: Predicting his 2025 season stats
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI