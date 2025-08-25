Latest On3 bowl game projection has Baylor playing AAC opponent
We are less than a week away from week one of the college football season. We already got a taste of what's to come this past weekend with week zero, but the real thing is about to start.
To celebrate, On3's Brett McMurphy released his week one bowl projections, and let's just say, I don't think Baylor fans will be too happy about where he put the Bears.
Rate Bowl vs Memphis
McMurphy predicts that the Baylor Bears will travel to Phoenix, Arizona to face the Memphis Tigers in the 2025 Rate Bowl on December 26th.
I think this would be a disappointing outcome for the Bears. The team and fans believe this team could possibly win the Big 12 and make the College Football Playoffs, so even if they don't, they'd expect to be in a better bowl game than this.
I would love to see Baylor in the Alamo Bowl, Texas Bowl, Liberty Bowl or even the Pop-Tarts Bowl. All of those games would pit them against a Power Four opponent, who they likely haven't faced in a while. Just take a look at some of these matchups and tell me they wouldn't be much more intriguing than the Rate Bowl.
Alamo Bowl: USC vs Iowa State
Texas Bowl: Oklahoma vs Kansas
Liberty Bowl: South Carolina vs Kansas State
Pop-Tarts Bowl: Texas Tech vs Louisville
Replace Baylor with any of those Big 12 teams, and I would instantly be much more excited about Bowl week than if they were in the Rate Bowl. USC, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Louisville would all provide a more entertaining matchup than Memphis.
I'm not saying the Rate Bowl against Memphis is a terrible option, but I think Baylor fans have a high expectation for their team, and if this were the end result, it would be disappointing.
