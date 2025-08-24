Storylines to watch between Auburn and Baylor
The Baylor Bears and Auburn Tigers are just days away from their huge season-opening matchup. Both squads have high expectations for 2025, but one team will go home disappointed while the other will feel really good about themselves heading into week two.
There are a lot of things to watch in this matchup, but here are some of the top storylines for Baylor vs Auburn.
• Baylor opens its 2025 season with a lid-lifter vs. a stout Auburn team on Aug. 29 at McLane Stadium.
• The Bears own a 2-1-1 record all-time against Auburn and are 0-0-1 in games played in Waco. This is the first meeting since 1975.
• Baylor returns a bevy of talent from a 2024 roster that featured the nation's 20th-best offense, also ranking No. 19 in scoring offense and No. 19 in team passing efficiency.
• QB Sawyer Robertson is the nation's leading returner in QBR (83.7), after ranking fifth nationally last year. Robertson slung 28 TDs and threw for 3,071 yards in his first season as a near full-time starter, taking over in week 3.
• RB Bryson Washington shattered the program freshman record for rushing yards, totaling 1,028 yards and 12 TDs.
• Punter Palmer Williams led the nation in punting among those who punted at least 2.5 times per game. He booted it 43 times for a 49.3 yard average, the best in school history.
• LB Keaton Thomas made 114 tackles last year, and enters the season as a preseason All-American, and is on the watch list for the Butkus, Nagurski and Bednarik Awards.
• Coach Dave Aranda is in his sixth season leading the Bears and his second season as the defensive play caller and primary inside linebackers coach.
• Offensive Coordinator Jake Spavital is back for year two after resurrecting the offensive fireworks in Waco in 2024. Matthew Powledge is in his third year as the defensive coordinator.
• Baylor AD Mack Rhoades IV will serve as the Chairman of the CFP Selection Committee in 2025, his second year on the committee.
• Baylor has been credited as playing the nation's toughest non-conference schedule according to On3, facing Auburn and No. 16 SMU in consecutive weeks to open the year.
• The Bears are wearing Chrome helmets for the first time since the 2017 season and will pair it with anthracite jerseys for a "Blackout on the Brazos" promotion.
• Baylor will wear a helmet patch throughout the season to honor the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Alex Foster, who passed away in May during a visit to his hometown in Mississippi.
Baylor will look to improve to 3-1-1 against Auburn all-time on Friday. I know it's not LSU vs Clemson or Texas vs Ohio State, but this should be one of the best games of week one, so make sure you tune in on Friday night.
