NFC East Report Card 2026: Giants and Commanders Make a Flurry of Moves

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Perhaps the most notable transaction in the NFC East this offseason is the one that hasn’t been made (yet). While the Eagles wait to trade A.J. Brown after June 1, their rivals within the division have been very active.

The Cowboys reshuffled their roster and added a handful of edge rushers, possibly to make up for trading Micah Parsons to the Packers last year. Perhaps Dallas can move on from the Parsons saga after the full tally of trade compensation was completed in the draft .

The Giants also traded a prominent defender, sending Dexter Lawrence II to the Bengals to gain a second first-round pick in last month’s draft. But New York’s biggest move might have been hiring John Harbaugh.

The Commanders were heavily active on the defensive front, including handing out a massive contract to Odafe Oweh. But their best decision of the offseason could be drafting Sonny Styles at No. 7.

As for the Eagles, they, too, have been making moves despite waiting until June to possibly move Brown. Jalen Hurts’s new-look receiving corps appears to be promising, even without Brown, as the Eagles aim for a third consecutive NFC East title. Last year they became the first team in the division to win back-to-back titles in 21 years.

Let’s take a closer look at how the NFC East teams have done this offseason.

New York Giants

Offseason grade: A+

Key additions: WR Calvin Austin III, LB Tremaine Edmunds, DT Shelby Harris, CB Colton Hood, TE Isaiah Likely, OL Francis Mauigoa, WR Darnell Mooney, CB Greg Newsome II, DT D.J. Reader, LB Arvell Reese, FB Patrick Ricard, K Jason Sanders

Key subtractions: TE Daniel Bellinger, DT Dexter Lawrence II, LB Bobby Okereke, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, QB Russell Wilson

The Giants convincing Harbaugh to fill their coaching vacancy was the beginning of a prolific offseason. The Super Bowl–winning coach quickly got down to business by working with GM Joe Schoen to add an abundance of talent, but he also wasn’t afraid to shake up the roster, evident from the trade that sent Lawrence to the Bengals.

Sticking to his Baltimore habits, Harbaugh and his staff went the best-player-available route in the draft, using the two first-round picks on Reese and Mauigoa despite edge rusher and tackle not being a need. Reese will likely start his career at inside linebacker and Mauigoa at guard, to give the prominent rookies a path to start immediately.

Creating depth and adding flexibility was certainly the theme of Harbaugh’s first offseason in New York. Not only does it appear that second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart has a better offensive line, he gained more weapons, including the arrival of Likely, who played for Harbaugh the past four years in Baltimore. Perhaps adding a playmaker who can get open in a hurry will lead to Dart releasing the ball quicker and reducing the hits he took as a rookie. Dart took 36 hits while passing, but he took more punishment running away from the pocket and was sidelined two games due to a concussion.

But this team won’t get far until it gets more than it has in previous years from its star-studded defensive front. Lawrence is gone, but the arrivals of Reese and Edmunds could create more game-changing opportunities for Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux, who may still get traded due to the extra numbers at edge rusher. After all, Harbaugh did say everyone is tradeable , words he has backed up with the aggressive moves he’s made since being hired.

Washington Commanders

Offseason grade: A-

Key additions: WR Dyami Brown, edge K’Lavon Chaisson, LB Leo Chenal, S Nick Cross, RB Jerome Ford, TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, edge Charles Omenihu, edge Odafe Oweh, CB Amik Robertson, DT Tim Settle Jr., LB Sonny Styles, RB Rachaad White, WR Antonio Williams

Key subtractions: C Tyler Biadasz, RB Austin Ekeler, TE Zach Ertz, CB Marshon Lattimore, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., WR Deebo Samuel, LB Bobby Wagner

Perhaps it was intentional given what GM Adam Peters inherited, but he favored adding quick-fix players during his first two years in Washington. It worked in 2024 when the Commanders won 12 games and made a surprise run to the NFC title game, but the lack of depth and youth throughout the roster led to the bottom falling out with a 5–12 record in ’25.

This offseason, it seems as if Peters and coach Dan Quinn prioritized adding players who could be around for the long haul, especially on the defensive side. They handed Oweh a four-year, $96 million contract in the hopes of giving their front a much-needed impactful edge rusher. That was certainly a gamble for a player who made most of his money due to his dominant three-month stretch after the Ravens traded Oweh to the Chargers (7.5 sacks in 12 games), but that bet now looks a lot better with Styles in the fold. Styles, the No. 7 pick in the draft, has the kind of versatility that will take pressure off his teammates.

Also, the coverage could be better with the signings of Chenal and Cross. Perhaps the Commanders neglected the cornerback position, but maybe recent second-round draft picks Trey Amos (eight starts as a rookie) and Mike Sainristil (six interceptions in two seasons) will take the next steps in their development.

You could argue, though, that there weren’t enough moves made on offense. However, that might not matter much if 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels stays healthy, after missing 10 games last season. He’ll have more help in the rushing game with the arrivals of Ford and White to go along with Jacory Croskey-Merritt. It was all about improving the defense in Washington, and it appears that was accomplished this offseason.

The Cowboys are hopeful that rookie Caleb Downs will be a star. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys

Offseason grade: B

Key additions: S Caleb Downs, CB Cobie Durant, edge Rashan Gary, edge Malachi Lawrence, DT Otito Ogbonnia, S Jalen Thompson

Key subtractions: Edge Jadeveon Clowney, edge Dante Fowler Jr., DT Osa Odighizuwa, LB Logan Wilson

The sudden summer blockbuster trade that sent Parsons to Green Bay drastically altered the Cowboys’ 2025 season, leading to an uneven roster with a poor defense that often failed a high-scoring offense. To no surprise, Jerry Jones and his staff spent the offseason repairing the defense, and based on those moves, it seems this unit could be vastly improved with the depth added at multiple positions, including where Parsons once played for this team.

As for the prize of the offseason, Downs’s arrival should aid one of the worst secondaries in the league last season. The No. 11 pick in the draft will likely alternate from safety to slot cornerback, and may even be used as an extra rusher on critical downs. Our Matt Verderame said the two-time All-American at Ohio State may be the best safety prospect to enter the league since Kyle Hamilton in 2022.

Lawrence, the team’s other first-round pick, isn’t viewed as a sure thing like Downs, but he has intriguing upside to perhaps one day develop into a star edge rusher. For now, Dallas is banking on its surplus of pass rushers (it also drafted Jaishawn Barham and LT Overton) to help last year’s trade deadline acquisition, Quinnen Williams. However, the Cowboys made a risky decision to trade Odighizuwa, one of the league’s better interior pass rushers, to the 49ers (for the pick that became Barham).

On offense, Jones made a familiar decision , opting to place the franchise tag on star receiver George Pickens instead of hammering out a long-term contract extension well ahead of the season opener, just like he has in the past with Dak Prescott, and waiting one month until the 2024 season to give CeeDee Lamb a contract extension. The two sides have until July 15 to agree to a multi-year deal, but this team has made it a habit of waiting until the very last minute to find contract resolutions, which often costs more in the long run.

Philadelphia Eagles

Offseason grade: B-

Key additions: WR Marquise Brown, QB Andy Dalton, edge Jonathan Greenard, WR Makai Lemon, TE Eli Stowers, WR Dontayvion Wicks, CB Riq Woolen

Key subtractions: S Reed Blankenship, LB Nakobe Dean, WR Jahan Dotson, edge Brandon Graham, CB Adoree’ Jackson, edge Jaelan Phillips

It’s gotten to the point where it would be shocking if the Eagles don’t trade Brown the closer we get to June 1 because of the moves they have already made at wide receiver. Clearly, this is a team preparing to lose its star receiver after trading for Wicks and moving up in the draft to select Lemon with the 20th pick.

While the post-Brown plans appear promising, Philadelphia’s offense will still likely be affected negatively by his pending departure. Lemon will need time to get acclimated to the NFL level and it’s unknown how this offense will look with DeVonta Smith as the focal point. And Hurts might need to cut down on his deep shots because Brown will likely no longer be on the perimeter and Lemon’s and Wicks’s skill sets are better suited for the intermediate game. Last year, Brown accounted for 33.38% share of the team’s air yards, while Wicks only had 12.94% with the Packers, according to Next Gen Stats. Time will tell how this offense will come together, but the pieces are there for this unit to remain dangerous.

On the other hand, the Eagles’ defense could be better with the trade for Greenard, who filled one of the biggest needs on this roster. Greenard is coming off a down season with only three sacks, but he’s one of the best at consistently applying pressure, generating 66 total pressures in his two seasons in Minnesota, according to Pro Football Reference. Not having an edge rusher who can frequently apply pressure likely played a role in why defensive tackle Jalen Carter had a down 2025. The stacked secondary didn’t need reinforcement, but Philly took a chance on Woolen, whose length and athleticism could give the back end of the defense another element.

Again, losing Brown will hurt, but this roster still has plenty of talent on both sides of the ball to make noise in the NFC. All eyes will be on Hurts to put the new pieces together.

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