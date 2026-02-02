Could Baylor Add Another Lagway to Its Future Football Roster?

The legacy of the Lagway name will continue when former five-star prospect DJ Lagway takes the field for Baylor this fall. Derek Lagway Sr. was a FB/RB for the Bears from 1997-2001. Lagway, Baylor's current QB, recently transferred from Florida, where he played his first two seasons of college football.

But there could be another Lagway coming to Waco in a few years. That's because Dave Aranda and Co. recently offered Jamal Lagway, the brother of DJ. Baylor isn't Jamal's first big offer, either. The 2028 prospect has been offered by programs like Florida, Texas A&M, and New Mexico, among others.

Lagway is a 6-foot, 160-pound defensive back from Willis, Texas. Following his sophomore year of high school, Lagway was named a Second-Team All-District defensive back. Lagway was also ranked as the No. 9 Texas High School Football defensive back for his graduation class.

According to MaxPreps, Lagway finished this past season with 49 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and two TFLs.

Baylor does not have any commitments in the 2028 cycle.

