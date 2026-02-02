Baylor Basketball Lands 5-Star Prospect in 2027 Recruiting Class

Nicki Collen and the Baylor women's basketball program are enjoying a great 2025 season so far. The Bears are sitting pretty with a 19-4 record and tied with TCU on top with an 8-2 Big 12 record. But not only is Baylor having a great season — the Bears landed a key piece for their future.

2027 five-star prospect Miciah Fusilier committed to Baylor. Fusilier is tabbed as the No. 19 player in the 2027 cycle, per the Composite. The Camden (AR) prospect is a 6-foot-4 power forward and the Composite has her as the No. 3 PF.

Scouting report on Fusilier

Clearly, Fusilier is a talented prospect and one player most programs would want on their team. 247Sports' Director of Scouting, Brandon Clay, offered a scouting report on what Baylor fans should expect from Fusilier when she arrives in Waco.

"Fusilier has the length, athleticism, and upside to be one of the nation’s premier forwards. As she continues to play with greater consistency in her production, her value will increase accordingly. Fusilier's game and length are well-suited for the modern era. She could become a major factor for an NCAA Tournament-caliber program if her motor continues to progress."

Fusilier is from Arkansas, but she transferred to play this season in Florida at IMG Academy. She picked Baylor over programs like Kentucky, Louisville, and UCLA, among others.

She becomes the first commitment for Collen in the 2027 cycle.

