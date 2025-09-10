Decision looming for one of the nation's highly-touted 4-star RB with Baylor in the mix
TJ Hodges, a four-star running back from Bryant, Arkansas, has set his commitment date for October 4th. Hodges is ranked as a top-20 running back in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports rankings. The schools in contention for Hodges are Arkansas, Oregon, Missouri, Louisville, Oklahoma State, and Baylor. The 6-1,180-pound running back has speed, vision and the ability to run in between the tackles, along with having great balance. Hodges has 19 offers from a lot of top-end programs all over the country like Florida State, USC, Washington, and, Ole Miss, but the final schools have shown that those are the ones with the strongest relationships at this stage of his recruitment process.
How he fits at Baylor shows that they want to continue to have running backs that are very versatile and the explosiveness to be able to hit home run plays whenever he's got the ball in his hands from a pass catcher standpoint or being able to run in between the tackles, breaking off long runs.
Baylor also gives him the chance to possibly play early. Competition from his other top schools are going to be tough as programs like Oregon which has had a reputation of developing dynamic playmakers, Louisville, Missouri, and, Oklahoma State also bring in some momentum on the recruiting trail as well. Arkansas is also a team to continue to keep an eye on as they will try to keep this highly-touted running back in-state.
Eyes will be on October 4th, when one of the top uncommitted prospects of the 2026 class will announce his future home, and which ever one of these programs get Hodges will get one of the most underrated prospects in this class and could be a force once he gets comfortable in the college system and we could be hearing his name a couple years down the line.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Updated Baylor Bears Bowl Projections Following Week 2 Upset Victory
Everything Dave Aranda said on Monday ahead of Samford matchup
Baylor, Arizona State Week 4 game time set
Three things we've learned about Baylor through the first two weeks
Baylor star earns spot on Week 2 national team of the week, Sawyer Robertson snubbed
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI