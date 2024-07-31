2024 Boston College Eagles Football Position Preview: Linebackers
The Boston College Eagles football program has seen numerous changes during the offseason, mostly on the coaching side. The one constant, though, is the amount of players returning amid the changes. The team retained a majority of its players including 15 starters.
The linebacker position is no different. According to the spring roster, the Eagles retained ten of its 12 players from last season, losing Vinny DePalma (eligibility) and preferred walk-on Luchi Casale.
The squad will have a new coach leading them in Dan O'Brien, a Boston College graduate ('05). O'Brien comes back to Chestnut Hill from Southern Miss where he served as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach in 2023. O'Brien is familiar with the program, not only as an alumnus, but also becuase his father, Tom, coached the Eagles from 1998-06.
Below is a look at the position as well as the projected depth chart.
WLB: Kam Arnold, Daveon Crouch.
MLB: Bryce Steele, Owen McGowan, Palaie Faoa.
SLB: Jaylen Blackwell.
Other linebackers: Tim Hays, Billy Van Pelt, Joe Marinaro, Juan Zabal.
Kam Arnold
Graduate | 6’1” 229 lbs | West Bloomfield, Mich.
Arnold is entering his fifth season with the Eagles. During his time at Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 47 games and tallied 217 total tackles (107 solo and 110 assisted), 10.5 tackles for loss for 50 yards, 3.5 sacks for 29 yards, nine passes defended, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. In 2023, he recorded the third-most tackles on the team and was named the Defensive MVP of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. As a recruit, Arnold was a three-star from the class of 2020 and ranked No. 1,373 nationally, No. 97 in athletes, and No. 33 in the state of Mich., according to 247Sports Composite.
Daveon Crouch
Junior | 6’1” 227 lbs | Tampa, Fla.
Crouch is entering his third season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 23 games and tallied 18 total tackles (11 solo and seven assisted), 0.5 tackles for loss, and one pass defended. As a recruit, Crouch was a three-star from the class of 2022 and ranked No. 1,161 nationally, No. 117 in linebackers, and No. 151 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
Bryce Steele
Redshirt Junior | 6’1” 225 lbs | Raleigh, N.C.
Steele is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 23 games and tallied 79 total tackles (38 solo and 41 assisted), two sacks, and one forced fumble. He missed the 2023 season due to an undisclosed health matter. As a recruit, Steele was a four-star from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 377 nationally, No. 41 in linebackers, and No. 21 in the state of N.C., according to 247Sports Composite.
Owen McGowan
Redshirt Junior | 6’ 232 lbs | Canton, Mass.
McGowan is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 26 games and has tallied 11 total tackles (nine solo and two assisted). He has also played in both the linebacker and fullback positions as well as on special teams. As a recruit, McGowan was a three-star from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 731 nationally, No. 78 in linebackers, and No. 4 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite. He is a product of Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass.
Palaie Faoa
Redshirt Freshman | 6’1” 217 lbs | Ewa Beach, Hawai’i
Faoa is entering his second year with the Eagles after not making an appearance in a game and redshirting during his freshman campaign. As a recruit, Faoa was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023 and ranked No. 1,496 nationally, No. 128 in linebackers, and No. 11 in the state of Nev. Although a Hawai’i native, he is a product of Bishop Gordon High School in Las Vegas.
Jaylen Blackwell
Redshirt Junior | 6’1” 226 lbs | McDonough, Ga.
Blackwell is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 34 games and has tallied 34 total tackles (18 solo and 16 assisted) and 2.5 sacks. He will be returning from a season-ending injury he suffered in October. As a recruit, Blackwell was a three-star from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 2,109 nationally, No. 117 in safeties, and No. 191 in the state of Ga., according to 247Sports Composite.
Tim Hays
Redshirt Sophomore | 6’1” 224 lbs | Concord, Mass.
Hays is entering his third season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in two games on special teams and redshirted during his freshman campaign. Hays was a recruit from the class of 2022 and tallied 148 total tackles as well as scored 16 touchdowns in the fullback position during high school.
Billy Van Pelt
Redshirt Sophomore | 6’1” 218 lbs | Houston, Texas
Van Pelt is entering his third season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has not appeared in a game and redshirted his freshman campaign. As a recruit, Van Pelt was unranked from the class of 2022 and tallied 102 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and sick sacks while in high school.
Joe Marinaro
Redshirt Senior | 5’11” 221 lbs | Wayzata, Minn.
Marinaro is entering his fifth season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 24 games, mostly on special teams and has tallied two total tackles. As a recruit, Marinaro was unranked from the class of 2020.
Juan Zabal
Redshirt Sophomore | 6’1” 233 lbs | Mexico City, Mexico
Zabal is entering his third season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in one game and redshirted during his freshman campaign. As a recruit, Zabal was unranked from the class of 2022 and is a product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
