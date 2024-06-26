2024 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 13: UNC
The Boston College football team plays its second-to-last home game and regular season game in Week 13 against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The two teams could not be more different as UNC will be led by veteran head coach Mack Brown and the Eagles will be led by first-year head coach Bill O’Brien.
Let’s take a look at the matchup:
Offense
The Tar Heels lost its starting quarterback Drake Maye in the draft. At the quarterback position, the Tar Hells have four on their roster including last year’s backup Connor Harrell and LSU/Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson. In 2023, Harrell saw time in five games and went 22-of-33 for 270 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Johnson appeared in eight games for the Aggies as the starter after their QB Conner Weigman suffered a season-ending injury in September. Johnson went 118-of-190 for 1,452 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
As for offensive weapons, UNC retained its top running back Omarion Hampton, who recorded 253 rush attempts for 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023. The team also kept its top receiver J.J. Jones, who recorded 711 yards and three touchdowns in 46 receptions, but lost its top scorer to the draft in WR Devontez Walker, who caught a team-high seven touchdowns last season.
Defense
North Carolina lost its top tackle to the NFL draft in linebacker Cedric Gray and third best in Don Chapman due to eligibility. However, the team did retain its second top tackler in LB Power Echols. Last season, Echols recorded 102 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four QB hits, two forced fumbles, one interception, and one breakup.
Schedule
Heading into this game, the Eagles will be coming back from a road trip to Dallas, Texas after taking on SMU the prior week. This game is also one of Boston College’s theme games for the season, Ultimate Kids Day.
As for the Tar Heels, this will be their third road game in four weeks. The week prior, UNC plays its only home game in that stretch against Wake Forest.
Outlook
Although the Tar Heels have the all-time advantage and is riding a three-game winning streak against the Eagles, the two teams have met sporadically in their history, only meeting five times since 2005. The teams also head into the matchup in different circumstances as UNC lost a lot of its success from last season, while the Eagles retained most of its key pieces from last season. The team that comes out victorious will be the one that is coached the best and if history repeats itself, that looks to be UNC.
UNC at Boston College:
BCCentral takes a long look at each of the Eagles upcoming opponents this season, including its Week 13 matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The Game:
Date: Nov. 23
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Series: North Carolina leads the all-time series 4-2. The two have met a total of eight times, however two of UNC’s wins were vacated (2008 and 2009) as a self-imposed penalty due to the NCAA’s investigation into academic violations and improper benefits being given.
Last Meeting: The last time the two programs met was a regular-season matchup in Chestnut Hill on Oct. 3, 2020. UNC won 26-22.
The Team:
The Coach: Mack Brown
Offensive Coordinator: Chip Lindsey
Defensive Coordinator: Geoff Collins
2023 Record: 8-5
Players to Watch: QB Max Johnson, RB Omarion Hampton, WR J.J. Jones, LB Power Echols, P Tom Maginness, K Noah Burnette.
Top Newcomer: Recruit- Four-Star WR Jordan Shipp, Transfer- Former Texas A&M TE Jake Johnson.
The School:
Location: Chapel Hill, N.C.
Founded: 1789
Enrollment: 31,705
Nickname: Tar Heels
Colors: Carolina Blue and White
Mascot: Rameses
The Program:
Last Time Beat Boston College: 2020
Last Time Won ACC: 1980
National Championships: None.
Playoff Appearances: None.
Conference Championships: Eight — Three in SoCon 1922; 1946; 1949; Five in ACC 1963; 1971; 1972; 1977; 1980.
Bowl Appearances: 37 — 15-22 overall record.
Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2018.
Heisman Trophies: None.
2024 NFL Draft: Three- QB Drake Maye was drafted as the No. 3 (first round) overall pick by the New England Patriots; LB Cedric Gray was drafted as the No. 106 overall pick (fourth round) by the Tennessee Titans; and WR Devontez Walker was drafted as the No. 113 (fourth round) overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens.
Last 4 Recruiting Class Rankings: 2024 No. 32; 2023 No. 28; 2022 No. 11; 2021 No. 14.
Schedule:
Aug. 29: at Minnesota
Sept. 7: vs. Charlotte
Sept. 14: vs. NC Central
Sept. 21: vs. James Madison
Sept. 28: at Duke
Oct. 5: vs. Pittsburgh
Oct. 12: vs. Georgia Tech
Oct. 26: at Virginia
Nov. 2: at Florida State
Nov. 16: vs. Wake Forest
Nov. 23: at Boston College
Nov. 30: vs. NC State
