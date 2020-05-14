Boston College Quarter Century Team: Reviewing the Selections

Over the past three weeks BC Bulletin has unveiled our Boston College All Quarter Century Team. With some hard digging and research we came up with our top player at each position. If you missed any of our selections you can find them here.





Offense

Quarterback: Matt Ryan

Running Back: William Green

Wide Receivers: Alex Amidon and Richie Gunnell

Tight End: Tommy Sweeney

Offensive Line: Josh Beekman, Paul Zukauskas, Anthony Castonzo, Chris Lindstrom & Chris Snee





Defense

Defensive End: Harold Landry and Mathias Kiwanuka

Defensive Tackle: BJ Raji and Chris Hovan

Linebackers: Mark Herzlich and Luke Kuechly

Cornerbacks: Dejuan Tribble and Hamp Cheevers

Safeties: Jamie Silva and Justin Simmons

Special Teams

Kicker Steve Aponavicius, Punter Ryan Quigley, K/R Will Blackmon

Biggest Snubs: On offense my biggest snub was running back AJ Dillon. An absolute workhorse who is the all time leader in almost every rushing category while at Boston College. It was very tough to decide to go between Green and Dillon. The offensive line was also difficult, there were at least 12 players who could arguably make the list.

On defense the only name I felt was a huge snub was John Johnson at safety. He had an incredible run with the Eagles as well. And of course, as many of you let me hear Sando Scortino or Nate Freese should have been selected over Steve Aponavicius.

Random Question To Ponder: Pretend all of these players were in their prime. Could they defeat the 2019-2020 LSU team, arguably one of the greatest college football teams of all time? Leave your thoughts on this question in the comment section.

On one hand, I think LSU has too much fire power especially in the passing game, I don't think BC could stop that. Joe Burrows is one of the best quarterbacks in the past 25 years, and had a stable of amazing weapons. But on the other hand prime Luke Kuechly and Mark Herzlich roaming the field, and that offensive line could control the line of scrimmage to allow Green to run wild and Ryan to get his play action going.

