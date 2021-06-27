Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: WR CJ Lewis

The summer is knocking on the door and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed a handful of player (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at wide receiver CJ Lewis, who not only found a spot on the depth chart last year, but became an incredibly valuable asset.

CJ Lewis, is a 6'3 wide receiver who came to Boston College from Cheshire Academy in Connecticut after decommitting from Tennessee as a quarterback. He took a while to find himself at BC. He moved to wide receiver, found a role, but then missed most of 2019 with a foot injury. At the end of 2019 it looked like he would only play a small role for the Eagles, if at all.

Then 2020 came, and a new offense and quarterback and Lewis had a renaissance season. He became the go to big target for Phil Jurkovec, using his big frame and length to bring down passes. Lewis could out jump opponents and was excellent in run block. In a season full of memories, he had two big circus catches, a touchdown against Clemson off his shoelaces and an incredible one handed catch against Louisville. What stood out was that Lewis became reliable, with good hands.

Stellar

Lewis continues to star in one of the best offenses in the ACC, playing a role in fixing a red zone offense that sputtered at times in 2020. While Zay Flowers is responsible for a lot of the explosive plays, Lewis makes a few big catches himself, and finishes the season with 40 catches and over eight touchdowns, setting himself up for some serious looks by NFL scouts in the draft.

Standard

A similar season for Lewis as 2020 as he makes a handful of good catches for the Eagles. He is a complimentary wide receiver who had a good and solid season.

Subpar

Kobay White's return and the emergence of another play, possibly Jaelen Gill or Taji Johnson takes away from his role. He still is a regular player, but his targets go down and he finishes with numbers smaller than 2020.

