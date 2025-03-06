2027 Running Back Lines up Boston College Visit
Boston College has put together a very strong offseason up to this point, locking in nine 2026 commitments already and ranking as one of the top classes in not only the ACC, but the entire nation.
With so much success already on the recruiting trail, Bill O'Brien and his staff have even been able to turn some attention to the class of 2027. Just last week, the Eagles locked in a visit with offensive tackle Conor Furman for April 12th and now have lined up another 2027 prospect, running back Osi Yearwood.
He took to social media this week to announce that he will be in Chestnut Hill for a visit on Tuesday, March 11th, the opening day of spring football practice.
Yearwood is currently unrated by major recruiting outlets, but with a 5-foot-11, 190 lb. frame as just a sophomore, it's easy to see why the Eagles may be interested.
He is a Connecticut native, hailing from Salisbury, just over two hours southwest from Boston College's campus. Through two seasons of varsity football, Yearwood has only seen time in 11 games, but has compiled 371 yards and six touchdowns on the ground while also hauling in six receptions for 41 yards and a score as well.
As of now, the Eagles hold three commitments for the 2027 recruiting class and rank as the No. 4 team in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Although there is still plenty of time for players to lock in their final decisions, Boston College is off to another strong start.
2027 Commitments
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
For a full breakdown of the upcoming recruiting class and more, take a look at the Boston College football recruiting tracker.