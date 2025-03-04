3-Star Defensive Lineman Announces Upcoming Boston College Visit
The Boston College Eagles have locked in a massive amount of spring and summer visitors for this offseason, many of which look to have potential as future high level players. The list continued to grow today as Bill O'Brien and his staff lined up yet another visit for the month of June.
Edge rusher Josiah Anyansi took to social media this week to announce his upcoming trip to Chestnut Hill on June 20th.
Anyansi is a California native, hailing from Murrieta, just south of Los Angeles. He suits up for the Murrieta Valley Nighthawks and actually helped lead his team to an 11-3 record in 2024.
He stands at 6-foot-2, 235 lbs. and is rated by 247Sports as a 3-Star prospect and the No. 82 edge rusher in the state of California. As a junior he finished with 45 total tackles, 13.0 TFL's, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
He currently holds offers from several division one programs including the likes of Utah, Arizona, Boise State and many more.
The Eagles hold nine commitments for the 2026 recruiting class and rank as the No. 13 team in the nation according to 247Sports' composite ranking. While the class is very likely to change between now and then, O'Brien and his staff are off to an excellent start.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 recruiting class and more, take a look at the Boston College football recruiting tracker.