Boston College Football Adds Trio to List of Upcoming Visitors
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff, despite already holding nine commitments in the 2026 recruiting class already, have refused to slow down on the recruiting trail this offseason.
From frequent in-home visits with many top prospects in their hometowns, to now locking in several talented players for official visits to campus, the Eagles have utilized an effective strategy in O'Brien's first full offseason.
This week, that strategy continued to work for Boston College as three more prospects locked in official visits to Chestnut Hill for this spring and summer: 2026 edge rusher Mason Leak, 2027 wide receiver Colton Francis and 2029 quarterback Walker Snee.
Leak, who is currently an Eagles commit and has been since October of 2024, took to social media to announce his upcoming trip scheduled for June 20th. A 3-Star prospect, the Colchester, Connecticut native is a 6-foot-5, 220 lb. edge rusher ranked as the No. 2 player in the state, according to 247Sports.
Francis, a local prospect from Worcester, Mass., also shared news of an upcoming visit with the Eagles; however, he is actually set to visit for the opening day of spring practice, March 11th. Though unranked by major recruiting outlets currently, Francis is a 6-foot-2, 190 lb. burner with elite speed and excellent hands.
Finally, the most intriguing player of the bunch was Snee, a 2029 quarterback prospect. Though he is just a freshman, Snee already stands at 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. and has already received offers from several division one programs such as Pitt, Syracuse, Rutgers and more. He is also set to be in town for spring practice, but will be at a later date on March 22nd.
The Eagles 2026 recruiting class currently rank as the No. 13 class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. With several players set to visit this spring and summer, Boston College could find itself continuing to rise up recruiting boards as the offseason progresses.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 recruiting class and more, take a look at the Boston College football recruiting tracker.