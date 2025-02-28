Boston College Football Lines Up Two More Visitors, Extends Offer to 2026 Wideout
The Boston College Eagles remained active on the recruiting trail with the addition of even more names to the growing list of spring and summer visitors as well as the extension of an offer to a 2026 wide receiver prospect.
Bill O'Brien and his staff have been hard at work this offseason, continuing to build a class that is already nine deep this early in the cycle. The Eagles lined up two 2026 prospects for a June 20th visit: edge rusher Sarrel Howard and running back Ezekiel Bates.
Howard, who hails from Inglewood, California, is a 6-foot-2, 215 lb. edge defender that is rated by 247Sports as a 3-Star prospect. In 2024 he finished with 70 total tackles, 15 of which went for a loss. He also compiled 12.0 sacks as well as three pass deflections and a forced fumble.
Bates is a more local player, coming from Malvern, Pennsylvania where he suits up for the Malvern Prep Friars. He is unrated currently as a prospect by major recruiting outlets, but with a 5-foot-11, 210 lb. frame, he has excellent size for a division one running back.
The Eagles also looked to make contact with new players this week, as O'Brien and his staff extended yet another offer to a talented 2026 prospect.
Wide receiver Hayden Moore from Newberry Florida took to social media to share the news of his latest offer. 247Sports rates him as a 3-Star prospect currently and he holds offers from a dozen other programs, including the likes of Iowa, Minnesota, Appalachian State and more.
Boston College holds nine commitments already in the 2026 recruiting class, but with several prospects now set to visit this summer and potentially more on the way, the Eagles could be in store for a massive offseason.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 recruiting class and more, take a look at the Boston College football recruiting tracker.