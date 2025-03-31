Boston College Welcomes 2027 RB Kennie Leggett for Spring Visit
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College coaching staff have been extremely active on the recruiting trail this offseason. While some teams have shifted focus to mostly spring football, O'Brien and company have welcomed countless visitors and continue to line up even more for the future.
This past weekend was no different as the Eagles played host to 2027 running back Kennie Leggett from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. He took to social media to share his reaction following the trip.
The 5-foot-10, 175 lb. back is currently unrated by major recruiting outlets, but he has shown flashes in limited time with the Monarchs. As a sophomore in 2024, splitting time with current Oregon signee Jordan Davison, Leggett compiled 228 rushing yards and a touchdown on 63 carries.
As of now, Boston College currently holds three commitments already for the 2027 recruiting class with none of them coming from running backs. If the Eagles were looking to add a piece to their backfield, Leggett looks to be a good fit.
He has a great combination of speed and power with the ability to not only fight for extra yardage, but make defenders miss in the open field as well. He also possesses excellent vision, easily breaking through tight spaces to find running room.
The Eagles' 2027 class is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 4 class in the nation right now, so adding a player like Leggett would only strengthen it.
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
Upcoming Visits
- K/P Emilio Brito - April 12
- EDGE Josiah Anyansi - June 20
- DL Mason Leak - June 20
- QB Walker Snee - March 22
- WR Nyqir Helton - June 6
- ATH Somad Eaddy - May 30
- OL Mac Fitzgerald - May 30
- TE William Vaughn - June 13
- ATH Steve Klein - June 20
- RB Henry Ohlinger - June 6
- CB Da'Jon Green - June 6
- OL Marcelino Antunes - May 30
- OL Connor Furman - April 12
- DL Cameron Melvin - April 12