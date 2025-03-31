BC Bulletin

Boston College Welcomes 2027 RB Kennie Leggett for Spring Visit

The Eagles played host to rising junior running back Kennie Leggett this past weekend.

Mason Woods

2027 RB prospect Kennie Leggett alongside Bill O'Brien
2027 RB prospect Kennie Leggett alongside Bill O'Brien / Credit @KennieLeggett27 on X
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College coaching staff have been extremely active on the recruiting trail this offseason. While some teams have shifted focus to mostly spring football, O'Brien and company have welcomed countless visitors and continue to line up even more for the future.

This past weekend was no different as the Eagles played host to 2027 running back Kennie Leggett from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. He took to social media to share his reaction following the trip.

The 5-foot-10, 175 lb. back is currently unrated by major recruiting outlets, but he has shown flashes in limited time with the Monarchs. As a sophomore in 2024, splitting time with current Oregon signee Jordan Davison, Leggett compiled 228 rushing yards and a touchdown on 63 carries.

As of now, Boston College currently holds three commitments already for the 2027 recruiting class with none of them coming from running backs. If the Eagles were looking to add a piece to their backfield, Leggett looks to be a good fit.

He has a great combination of speed and power with the ability to not only fight for extra yardage, but make defenders miss in the open field as well. He also possesses excellent vision, easily breaking through tight spaces to find running room.

The Eagles' 2027 class is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 4 class in the nation right now, so adding a player like Leggett would only strengthen it.

2027 Football Commits

  1. ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
  2. QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
  3. S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)

Upcoming Visits

Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

