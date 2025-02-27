Boston College Football Adds Seven Names To Summertime Visit List
After already lining up one visit with a 2026 prospect this week, the Boston College Eagles have now locked in seven more names to the growing list of upcoming summertime visitors.
Nyqir Helton, Somad Eaddy, Mac Fitzgerald, William Vaughn, Steve Klein, Henry Ohlinger and Da'Jon Green all took to social media to share news of their upcoming trips to Chestnut Hill.
Hill, a 6-foot, 170 lb. speedy wideout from Winslow Township High School in Atco, New Jersey, was the first to make his announcement.
Rated as a 3-Star prospect, Helton is the No. 116 wideout in the nation and the No. 13 player in the Garden State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He has played three years of varsity football, but has only been utilized in his sophomore and junior seasons thus far, compiling over 1,400 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.
Next was athlete prospect Somad Eaddy from Greer South Carolina. He stands at 6-foot, 155 lbs. and suits up for Riverside High School where in the last two seasons he's combined for 457 all purpose yards on offense and 66 total tackles, six pass deflections and eight interceptions.
He is currently unrated as a prospect by major recruiting outlets, likely due to his limited size, but his production both offensively and defensively is undeniable.
Current Boston College commit Mac Fitzgerald, who recently also lined up an unofficial visit for March 15, confirmed his official visit with the Eagles for May 30th.
Hailing from Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass., Fitzgerald has been committed to Boston College since July 25th of last year. He stands at 6-foot-4, 250 lbs., giving him excellent size for an interior offensive lineman.
Tight end prospect William Vaughn from Kings Mountain, North Carolina also announced his upcoming visit to Chestnut Hill.
Vaughn is a 3-Star prospect, ranked as the No. 27 tight end in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He hauled in 45 receptions for 994 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024 as a junior.
The next prospect to announce their visit was athlete Steve Klein from Westwood, New Jersey. Though unranked currently, Klein stands at 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. giving him the ability to play multiple positions and be a versatile talent.
4-Star running back prospect Henry Ohlinger is also set to make a trip to Chestnut Hill this summer. Ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 24 running back in the nation, this Ohio native is a premium talent in next year's recruiting class.
Finally, Da'Jon Green, a cornerback prospect from Choctaw Oklahoma also made his announcement that he will be making the trip to Boston College this summer. Though unrated as a prospect, Green has an excellent build for the position, standing at 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. In 2024, he finished with 39 total tackles, an interception and seven pass deflections.
The Eagles continue to build on what is shaping up to potentially be a culture defining recruiting class for Bill O'Brien and his staff. With nine commitments already, Boston College is in the driver's seat at this point of the cycle.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 recruiting class and more, take a look at the Boston College football recruiting tracker.