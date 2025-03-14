Boston College Lines Up another Visitor, Extends Offer
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College coaching staff stayed active on the recruiting trail this week, locking in another visitor from the 2026 class and also extending another offer to a talented prospect.
Emilio Brito, a kicking prospect from Royse City, Texas, shared news of an upcoming visit to Chestnut Hill on social media. The 5-foot-10, 170 lb. specialist will be in town for Spring Practice on April 12th.
Rated by Kohl's kicking camps as a 4.5-Star prospect, Brito competed in the 2025 Kohl's National Underclassman Challenge and was excellent at the event. According to the Kohl's site, "He scored 13 points in the combined field goal chartings and produced a score of 109.90 in his kickoff charting."
Brito is the second highly touted specialist to announce a campus visit as the Eagles are also expected to play host to fellow 2026 kicker Aiden O'Neill on March 15th.
As for players picking up Boston College offers, Isaac Chukwurah, a 6-foot-4, 250 lb. defensive lineman from Caravel Academy in Bear, Delaware took to social media to announce an official scholarship offer from Boston College.
Though unranked as a prospect, he has excellent size for the position with proven athleticism, as he is a two-way athlete that also suits up on the basketball court.
The Eagles hold a commitment currently from just one other defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, so adding another talent like Chukwurah could be a major boost.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2026 recruiting class and more, take a look at the Boston College football recruiting tracker.