2026 ATH Prospect Announces Boston College Visit
The Boston College Eagles continue to make progress in the 2026 recruiting class, extending offers and lining up visits with top prospects. At this point in the cycle, Bill O'Brien and his staff have compiled one of the nation's most impressive classes with nine commitments already.
This week, 2026 athlete prospect Cameron Melvin from Cleveland High School in Clayton, North Carolina took to social media to announce that he will be in Chestnut Hill for an official visit on April 12th.
Melvin's visit comes on the final day of Boston College's spring practices, which are set to kick off on March 11th.
Standing at 6-foot, 235 lbs., the North Carolina product has the build to play multiple positions, though he has mainly been used on the defensive side of the ball throughout his high school career. In three years of varsity football, Melvin has 158 total tackles, 72.0 TFL's and 11 sacks. Not to mention he has also forced seven fumbles and has two pass deflections as well.
Though he is unranked currently by major recruiting outlets, Melvin's production at the high school level is undeniable and he could very well translate into a high level star for O'Brien.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 recruiting class and more, take a look at the Boston College football recruiting tracker.