BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 7/26/2020

Offers

BYU offered Dylan Rollins, an offensive line prospect from Montana. You can read the full story here.

BYU Makes the Cut

BYU made the top seven for Kingsley Suamataia this week. Suamataia's top seven included BYU, Utah, Utah State, USC, Oregon, Arkansas, and Virginia. You can read the full story here.

Commits

BYU received a commitment from Jovesa Damuni. Damuni is a Running Back from Ridgeline High School in Millville Utah and cousin of fellow BYU commit Raider Damuni. Damuni is a versatile athlete that could play on both sides of the ball - BYU has recruited him to play offense. Jovesa will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before enrolling at BYU. You can read the full story here.

BYU also received a commitment from Bentley Redden. The full story on Redden is on our main page.

