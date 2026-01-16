Cal Releases DB Signee Ernest Nunley

Defensive back Ernest Nunley, who was one of 17 high school players who signed with Cal on December 3, has been released from his signing letter and will reopen his recruitment, according to 247 Sports.

He has already received an offer from Michigan, according to Adam Gorney of Rivals.

The 17 incoming freshmen signed when Tosh Lupoi was in the process of finalizing the deal to become Cal next head coach. Since then, Lupoi has hired a number of assistant coaches, and neither of the defensive backs coaches who served under Justin Wilcox -- Terrence Brown and Allen Brown – were retained by Lupoi. Terrence Brown is now at Boise State and Allen Brown is at Kentucky.

Keither Heyward, who assisted in coaching Cal defensive backs in the 2025, has been retained as a defensive backs coach by Lupoi. Also, Duke DaRe and Da’Von Brown will work with Cal defensive backs, and Michael Hutchings in the Golden Bears’ new defensive coordinator. Terrence Brown and Vic So’oto were co-defensive coordinators under Wilcox. So’oto is now on the coaching staff at UCLA.

Nunley was just released from his Cal signing and now Michigan has offeredhttps://t.co/j1tPYcQSJU https://t.co/kZ5xzhMsac — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) January 16, 2026

It is not unusual for recruits to change their minds when coaching changes are made, and sometimes they request a release. Cal has recently added four defensive backs through the transfer portal so far.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Nunley is from Carson, California, and attends Western High School. He was rated a three-star prospect and had offers from Michigan, UCLA, Wake Forest, Arizona and Boise State among others, coming out of high school.

Yesterday (Thursday) was the final day that a player could enter the transfer portal, although some entries may not be recognized immediately.

Once in the transfer portal, players can commit to a school at any time.

