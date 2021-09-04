Cal Football Gets Commitment from Bay Area Athlete Jeremiah Earby

Golden Bears' 14th commitment for the class of 2022 likely to be a defensive back in college

Cal picked up its second football commitment from a Bay Area player on Friday when Jeremiah Earby, an athlete from Menlo-Atherton High School, announced vi social media that he has committed to Cal for the Class of 2022.

Earby picked Cal over his other finalist, Oregon State to become the 14th commitment for next year's Golden Bears' recruiting class. .Earlier this week, Cal received a commitment from offensive tackle Jackson Brown of Danville, Calif.

Besides Cal and Oregon State, Earby had offers from Colorado State, Fresno State, San Jose State, Idaho and Northern Arizona.

--Click here for Earby's Instagram annoucement--

Earby is expected to be a defensive back at Cal since he was recruited by Cal secondary coach Tre Watson. It's unclear whether he will be a cornerback or safety at Cal, and it's possible Cal will try him at both spots.

The 6-foot-2 , 170-pound Earby is considered a two-star prospect by Rivals.com, which classified him as an athlete and did not give him a national ranking at that position.

However, the 247Sports website rated him a three-star prospect and ranked him as the 66th-best cornerback prospect in the class.

As a wide receiver this season at Menlo-Atherton, he reportedly had 211 receiving yards and three touchdown on just four receptions in a loss to Bellarmine. He also had an interception in that game.

Here are Cal's previous commitments for the class of 2022

Offensive lineman Jackson Brown

Tight end Nick Morrow

Defensive tackle Damonic Williams

Quarterback Justyn Martin

Defensive lineman Nate Burrell

Defensive lineman Jaxson Moi

Outside linebacker Nunie Tuitele

Outside linebacker Curlee Thomas

Running back Kaleb Johnson

Offensive lineman Sioape Vatikani

Running back Jaydn Ott

Wide receiver Jaiven Plummer

Defensive back Cameron Sidney

