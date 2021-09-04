Cal Football Gets Commitment from Bay Area Athlete Jeremiah Earby
Cal picked up its second football commitment from a Bay Area player on Friday when Jeremiah Earby, an athlete from Menlo-Atherton High School, announced vi social media that he has committed to Cal for the Class of 2022.
Earby picked Cal over his other finalist, Oregon State to become the 14th commitment for next year's Golden Bears' recruiting class. .Earlier this week, Cal received a commitment from offensive tackle Jackson Brown of Danville, Calif.
Besides Cal and Oregon State, Earby had offers from Colorado State, Fresno State, San Jose State, Idaho and Northern Arizona.
--Click here for Earby's Instagram annoucement--
Earby is expected to be a defensive back at Cal since he was recruited by Cal secondary coach Tre Watson. It's unclear whether he will be a cornerback or safety at Cal, and it's possible Cal will try him at both spots.
The 6-foot-2 , 170-pound Earby is considered a two-star prospect by Rivals.com, which classified him as an athlete and did not give him a national ranking at that position.
However, the 247Sports website rated him a three-star prospect and ranked him as the 66th-best cornerback prospect in the class.
As a wide receiver this season at Menlo-Atherton, he reportedly had 211 receiving yards and three touchdown on just four receptions in a loss to Bellarmine. He also had an interception in that game.
Here are Cal's previous commitments for the class of 2022
Offensive lineman Jackson Brown
Defensive tackle Damonic Williams
Defensive lineman Nate Burrell
Outside linebacker Nunie Tuitele
Outside linebacker Curlee Thomas
Offensive lineman Sioape Vatikani
..
