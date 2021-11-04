The Last Time Cal Won at Arizona Aaron Rodgers Was Bears’ Quarterback

Wildcats have a long losing streak, but have won five in a row against Cal, which plays in Tucson Saturday

Arizona has lost 20 games in a row, the longest losing streak in Pac-12 history, but the Wildcats are riding a winning streak against their next opponent, Cal.

Arizona, which hosts Cal on Saturday, has won five games in a row against the Bears and has not lost to Cal since 2009.

Arizona is even more dominant against Cal in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats have not lost a home game to Cal since 2004, when Aaron Rodgers was the quarterback of a powerhouse Cal team.

The teams have not faced each other since 2018, which is probably a good thing for Cal, based on its failures against Arizona.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox claims in the video atop this report that he was not aware of Arizona's recent dominance over the Bears until it was brought up by a questioner, even though Wilcox is 0-2 against the Wildcats as Cal's head coach.

So we will remind Wilcox and everyone else about Cal's recent failures against Arizona, counting backward:

Oct. 6, 2018 in Tucson: Arizona 24, Cal 17

Cal pretty much dominated the game, outgaining the Wildcats 476-265, and getting 25 first downs to Arizona's 13. But Cal turned the ball over four times and committed 115 yards of penalties. Cal quarterback Brandon McIlwain passed for 315 yards and ran for 107 yards, but he threw three interceptions.

Oct. 21, 2017 in Berkeley: Arizona 45, Cal 44 (2 OT)

Cal went for two and the win after scoring a touchdown to get within 45-44 in the second over time, but Ross Bowers' pass on the two-point try was incomplete. Patrick Laird rushed for 130 yards for Cal, which tied the game on Matt Anderson's 52-yard field goal with 1:41 left in the fourth quarter. Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate rushed for 148 yards and running back Zach Green had 130 rushing yards.

Sept. 20, 2014 in Tucson: Arizona 49, Cal 45

In the most devastating of Cal's losses in this streak, Arizona won on a 47-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass on the final play of the game. Cal, then coached by Sonny Dykes, led 28-6 at halftime and held a 45-30 lead with 5:12 left in the game. But the Wildcats scored the final 19 points, capped by Anu Solomon's 47-yard Hail Mary TD completion to Austin Hill as the Wildcats scored 36 points in the fourth quarter.

Nov. 2, 2013 in Berkeley: Arizona 33, Cal 28

Cal quarterback Jared Goff threw 56 passes, four of which went for touchdowns, but the Bears fell shot of pulling off an upset of Arizona, which improved to 6-2 while Cal fell to 1-7. Goff's touchdown pass to Kenny Lawler with 1:42 left brought Cal within five points, but the ensuing onside kick was recovered by Arizona.

Sept. 25, 2010 in Tucson: Arizona 10, Cal 9.

Nick Foles threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Juron Criner with 1:11 left to help 14th-ranked Arizona improve to 4-0. On Cal's ensuing possession Kevin Riley's pass bounced off the hands of Marvin Jones Jr. and was intercepted by Joseph Perkins. Cal's Giorgio Tavecchio had missed a 40-yard field goal try with 2:37 to play and Cal leading by six..

* --- Nov. 14, 2009 in Berkeley: Cal 24, Arizona 16

Cal's most recent win against Arizona came with starting tailback Jahvid Best sidelined with an injury. Shane Vereen rushed for 159 yards and Giorgio Tavecchio kicked four field goal and made a key tackle of an Arizona kickoff return. Cal improved to 7-3 and Arizona slipped to 6-3.

But Cal had lost the two previous games against Arizona in Tucson:

Oct. 18, 2008 in Tucson: Arizona 42, Cal 27

Cal was ranked No. 25 and had a 10-point halftime lead, but Arizona scored four touchdowns in the third quarter to fuel the upset of the Bears, who fell to 4-2. Jahvid Best ran for 107 yards, but Arizona freshman Keola Antolin ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns. The Wildcats' final score was a 35-yard touchdown reception by Rob Gronkowski.

Nov. 11, 2006 in Tucson: Arizona 24, Cal 20

Eighth-ranked Cal held a 17-3 lead at halftime, but the turning point was a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown by Antoine Cason that gave Arizona a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter. Cal's DeSean Jackson returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown and caught a 62-yard touchdown pass while recording 131 receiving yards, and Marshawn Lynch rushed for 102 yards,

* --- Oct. 23, 2004 in Tucson: Cal 38, Arizona 0

The last time Cal won in Tucson, Cal had a powerhouse team that finished the regular season ranked No. 4 in both human polls. The Bears, ranked No. 7 at the time, took a 28-0 halftime lead and cruised to improve to 5-1. while Arizona fell to 1-6. J.J. Arrington rushed for 135 yards and finished with more than 2,000 rushing yards that season, when he was a first-team All-America selection. Aaron Rodgers, who finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2004, was 20-for-27 with three touchdown passes, although he threw two picks. Geoff McArthur had 94 receiving yards and set a Cal record for career receiving yards during the game.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers is by Rick Wood via Imagn Content Services

