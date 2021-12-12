Skip to main content
    JUCO WR Mason Starling Commits to Cal for 2022

    Bears need immediate help at the wide receiver position
    Author:

    Cal got a commitment from a junior college player on Saturday.

    Mason Starling, a wide receiver at College of San Mateo, announced on social media that he has committed to Cal for 2022.

    It's Cal's first commitment in three months and its first commitment since four players decommitted from the Golden Bears.

    Startling's commitment coincides with Oregon naming Dan Lanning as its next head coach, ensuring that Justin Wilcox will remain the Golden Bears' head coach.

    Starling chose Cal over offers from Tennessee, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado, among others. The 247Sports website ranked Starling as the second-best junior college wide receiver prospect in the country.

    Starling is a 6-foot-5, 200-pound receiver who resides in Seattle and represents the 11th player to commit to the Golden Bears.

    Starling had 43 receptions for 706 yards and 13 TDs at College of San Mateo, which went 10-2 this season, losing to City College of San Francisco in the NorCal finals. In his final three games, two of which were against CCSF, Starling had 27 receptions for 257 yards and six touchdowns.

    Cal had success going the JUCO route in the past. Trevon Clark came out of junior college and he led the Bears in receiving yardage this past season.

    Cal needs immediate help at the wide receiver spot with Clark turning pro, Nikko Remigio in the transfer portal and Kekoa Crawford departing.

    Mason Starling highlights:

    Cal's 10 other commitments:

    DT Damonic Williams

    Read More

    DL Nate Burrell

    OLB Nunie Tuitele

    OLB Curless Thomas IV

    OL Sioape Vatikani

    WR Jaiven Plummer

    DB Cameron Sidney

    ATH/OL Nick Morrow

    OL Jackson Brown

    DB Jeremiah Earby

    .

