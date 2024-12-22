Cincinnati A Huge Betting Favorite Against Grambling State
CINCINNATI — Another massive betting spread awaits the Bearcats in the final non-conference game of the 2024-25 season. Cincinnati is a 29.5-point betting favorite against Grambling State on Sunday.
The Bearcats covered a spread for the first time in about a month on Friday in the 66-59 win over Dayton. Meanwhile, Grambling is 6-3 ATS and 2-9 straight up as they've beaten expectations more than a few times this season.
The point total is set at 135.5 points. Cincinnati's games have hit the over just twice in 10 tires amidst a dominant defensive start.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
