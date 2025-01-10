Cincinnati Home Betting Favorites in Kansas Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are home-betting favorites by a narrow margin with No. 11 Kansas rolling into Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati opened as a 1.5-point favorite with the point total set at 137.5 points.
Cincinnati lost straight up and against the spread on Tuesday against Baylor to fall to 6-8 ATS and 10-4 straight up. Kansas has rolled its past two opponents to mark a 7-6-1 record ATS and 11-3 overall.
The biggest storyline to watch from a betting perspective is the total. Cincinnati's elite defense and absent offense have been the perfect formula for unders this season. UC games are just 2-12 to the over and the point total hasn't gone over in any of their five road games.
Meanwhile, Kansas has hit one over in 14 games, boasting a defense that's even better than UC's.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Boosts Rushing Attack With Wisconsin Transfer Running Back Tawee Walker
Report: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds Middle Tennessee State Transfer Safety Xavier Williams
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Falls Out of Latest AP Poll
ESPN Names Scott Satterfield to Way-Too-Early Coaching Hot Seat List
Watch: Ivan Pace Jr. Makes Big Play Against Lions in Regular-Season Finale
Cincinnati Adds Commitment From Virginia Tech Edge Rusher C.J. McCray
Watch: Alec Pierce Catches Deep Touchdown on Final Day of NFL Regular Season
Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands New Mexico Transfer Safety Tayden Barnes Entering Weekend
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Promotes Assistant Coach Cort Braswell to Assistant Defensive Coordinator Role
Pinging The Portal: Tennessee Cornerback Christian Harrison Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats Football
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls 70-67 Against Kansas State to Open Big 12 Action
'Imagining Myself In These Situations' - Simas Lukošius Discusses Clutch-Shooting Origins
Look: Cincinnati Offers Oregon Edge Rusher Emar'rion Winston in Transfer Portal
Look: Cincinnati Rises to No. 16 in AP Poll Despite Zero-Game Week
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Non-Conference Closing Victory Over Grambling State
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Destroys Grambling State to Close Non-Conference Play
Watch: Jerome Ford Scores Touchdown in Cincinnati, Salutes Bearcats With Celebration
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Wearing Alternate Uniforms Against Dayton
Report: Cincinnati Hiring LSU's Eddie Hicks as Cornerbacks Coach
Report: Cincinnati Adds Safeties Coach From FCS Ranks in Samford's Adam Braithwaite
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk