Cincinnati Home Betting Favorites in Kansas Matchup

UC is truing to break out of a three-game losing streak.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) hits a 3-point basket over Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) in the second half of the Big 12 Conference tournament game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) hits a 3-point basket over Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) in the second half of the Big 12 Conference tournament game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are home-betting favorites by a narrow margin with No. 11 Kansas rolling into Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati opened as a 1.5-point favorite with the point total set at 137.5 points.

Cincinnati lost straight up and against the spread on Tuesday against Baylor to fall to 6-8 ATS and 10-4 straight up. Kansas has rolled its past two opponents to mark a 7-6-1 record ATS and 11-3 overall.

The biggest storyline to watch from a betting perspective is the total. Cincinnati's elite defense and absent offense have been the perfect formula for unders this season. UC games are just 2-12 to the over and the point total hasn't gone over in any of their five road games.

Meanwhile, Kansas has hit one over in 14 games, boasting a defense that's even better than UC's.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
