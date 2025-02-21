All Bearcats

Cincinnati Substantial Betting Favorites at Home Against TCU

The Bearcats are trying to break a two game losing streak, while TCU has won three in a row.

Russ Heltman

Feb 24, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) drives to the basket as TCU Horned Frogs guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (4) defends during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) drives to the basket as TCU Horned Frogs guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (4) defends during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are home betting favorites on Saturday as they try to get back on track against TCU. Cincinnati enters the game 8.5-point favorites with a total set at 133.5 points.

Cincinnati is 15-11 straight up and 12-14 against the spread, while TCU is 15-11 SU and 10-16 ATS. The Horned Frogs are just 3-7 ATS as an underdog but are riding a three-game winning streak straight up.

Both of these teams have been low-scoring outfits, with the two sides a combined 15-36-1 hitting overs this season. Games with UC as a favorite are 4-14 to the over.

